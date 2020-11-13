Forever Young Pharrell Is Getting The Skincare Line He Deserves

After years of seemingly ageing in reverse, 47-year-old Pharrell Williams has decided to launch an all-gender skincare collection that might help us all look as youthful as him. The name of the line, Humanrace, embodies his brand's overall mission: “Humanrace Skincare doesn’t differentiate by race or gender. We’re creating for humans; we are all born in the same skin and Humanrace celebrates this,” Williams wrote in a press release.
Williams consulted with his dermatologist of 20 years, Dr. Elena Jones, MD, to create three hero products: the Rice Powder Cleanser, the Lotus Enzyme Exfoliator, and the Humidifying Cream. Each product is vegan, sustainable, free of Europe's 1,300 banned ingredients, and designed to exfoliate and moisturise skin.
As we know, exfoliation has long been central to Williams' skincare philosophy. "I exfoliate like a madman — when you exfoliate and you drink a lot of water, that does good for you," he told Dazed in 2017. But he knows the limits, which is why he made sure there were no rocks, nuts, seeds, or plastic particles in his formulas to avoid micro-tearing of the skin.
As part of his promise to make Humanrace accessible to everyone, Williams included braille on the packaging for those with visual impairments. And he was thoughtful about sustainability throughout the manufacturing process: Each product was made with 50% post-consumer recycled landfill plastic and has refillable components to reduce single-use plastic.
It should only take you three minutes to use the full line, which speaks to the simple and intentional design of the products. “Your face is the result of the spirit behind it," Williams says. "It’s important to take care of your skin and to also take time for yourself each day.” The products will be available exclusively on humanrace.com starting 25th November.