Celebrity Beauty
Celebrity Beauty
Priyanka Chopra Goes Back To Her Roots For Fall
by
Rachel Lubitz
Celebrity Beauty
As The New Face Of L'Oréal Paris, Viola Davis Wants Women To Know Their ...
by
Rachel Lubitz
Beauty
The Orange Manicure Makes A Chic Entry Into Autumn
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
I Ditched My Blonde Hair For Good — & This £26 Oil Fixed The Damage
by
Samantha Sasso
Beauty
Jennifer Lopez Went Ultra Blonde & Sleek For Hustlers Premiere
Hustlers
Premiere
Meagan Fredette
9 Sep 2019
Beauty
Tracee Ellis Ross: “I Did Not Wake Up Like This”
Thatiana Diaz
6 Sep 2019
Celebrity Beauty
How Harper Watters Found Power In Lipstick & Heels
Thatiana Diaz
6 Sep 2019
Beauty
Ashley Benson Just Debuted A "Clavicle Bob" For Autumn
It’s finally September, which means celebrities are flocking to their salons to find the perfect haircut and colour to usher in the fall season. While st
by
Samantha Sasso
Celebrity Beauty
Harry Styles Cut His Hair Short — & It's Sending Fans Into A Twit...
Picture this: The year is 2016; the boy band One Direction officially broke up months ago; and former member and standout singer Harry Styles has made plan
by
Samantha Sasso
Celebrity Beauty
Charlize Theron's Latest Hair Makeover Is An Iconic '90s Throwback
Charlize Theron is no stranger to hair dramatic transformations. The Academy Award-winning star has undergone striking beauty changes for both movie roles,
by
Meagan Fredette
Celebrity Beauty
Did Brad Pitt Just Update The Couple Tattoo He Shares With Angeli...
Brad Pitt is officially back in the spotlight — and very busy. After wrapping up the press tour for Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in… H
by
Samantha Sasso
Celebrity Beauty
Fake Teeth & Facelifts: How Michelle Williams Became Gwen Verdon ...
About four months ago, a clip of Michelle Williams went viral on Twitter: a 1o-second scene of her as dancer-actress Gwen Verdon, dramatically wiping away
by
Samantha Sasso
Celebrity Beauty
How Kim Kardashian's Facialist Joanna Czech Became A Celebrity In...
"You can't imagine what I hear on a daily basis, how often my clients and I cry together and laugh together."
by
Lauren Mechling
Celebrity Beauty
15 Of The Best Celebrity Eyebrow Makeovers
by
Taylor Bryant
Celebrity Beauty
Missy Elliott's VMAs Nails Took 3 Hours & Nearly £300 Worth Of Sw...
If you're still on a high after watching Missy's Elliott's epic performance at the MTV Video Music Awards — we're not judging, becaus
by
aimee simeon
Celebrity Beauty
Millie Bobby Brown On Creating The Perfect Beauty Brand For Gen Z
Just when we thought we'd officially reached peak celebrity beauty brand fatigue, Millie Bobby Brown released her first makeup and skin-care line —
by
Samantha Sasso
Hair
Robert Pattinson Has Long, Blonde Hair In The King — & <...
The King
— & <...
There's one star in Netflix's hotly anticipated new film, The King, and that's Timothée Chalamet. He's the standout — i.e., the king
by
Megan Decker
Celebrity Beauty
One Man, 6 Hours, & 1,000 Braids: What It Took To Create Missy El...
When Missy Elliott sang “I'ma snatch they wigs, til I see that scalp,” in her latest single Throw It Back, she wasn't kidding. Today,
by
aimee simeon
Celebrity Beauty
Taylor Swift Talks Self-Love & Says Fans Don't Need To "Look Like...
Taylor Swift wants you to know that you don’t need that Facetune app or Snapchat filter in your digital life. Hours after the release of her highly-antic
by
Alejandra Salazar
Celebrity Beauty
Camila Cabello's Natural Curls At The VMAs Deserve Their Own Award
Camila Cabello got ready to hit the stage with rumoured boyfriend Shawn Mendes at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards with what was a steamy performance of the
by
Thatiana Diaz
Celebrity Beauty
Lizzo Matched Her Eye Makeup To Her Bodysuit — & It Looked Good A...
We didn't expect anything short of fly and fabulous from Lizzo at the 2019 VMAs, and she delivered. The Truth Hurts singer stole the red carpet in a r
by
aimee simeon
Celebrity Beauty
Bella & Gigi Hadid Wore Matching Sister Manicures To The VMAs
by
aimee simeon
Celebrity Beauty
The £9 Nude Lipgloss Missy Elliott Almost Always Wears
Before Alexandra Butler became Missy Elliott's key makeup artist in 2014, she was an industrial engineer. “I went to school for engineering and
by
aimee simeon
Hair
This Trendy Hybrid Hair Colour Is Perfect For Brunettes This Autumn
by
Megan Decker
Celebrity Style
Sophie Turner Took Down This Media Outlet For Calling Out Her Foo...
by
Eliza Huber
Skin Care
Squish Beauty Is Here To Change How You Feel About Your Acne
by
Samantha Sasso
Beauty
Zoë Kravitz Named Her New YSL Lipsticks After People She Loves
Is there anyone cooler than Zoë Kravitz? As an actress, she's long gravitated towards playing underestimated, strong women, including Bonnie Carlson
by
Rachel Lubitz
Celebrity Beauty
Chloë Sevigny Made A Rose Perfume You'll Actually Want To Wear T...
On a scorching Sunday in early August, Chloë Sevigny woke up, made a watermelon salad, and rushed to catch a ferry out to the Rockaways, to join the thous
by
Rachel Krause
Interviews
Barbie Ferreira:
Euphoria
Changed The Way I Feel About M...
For some, a lipstick is just a lipstick. But for others, it's a source of strength, creativity, and expression. In our series Power Faces, we'll
by
Barbie Ferreira
Beauty
Millie Bobby Brown Is Launching Her Own Beauty Brand
Another day, another celebrity launching a beauty brand. Seriously, there must be something in the water. Last week, Ciara reportedly dropped hints that sh
by
Megan Decker
Interviews
Lizzo: "I Want My Lips To Look Like I'm Ready To Suck A Dick
Decked out in a gold lamé leotard, caramel fishnets, and black studded boots, Lizzo surveyed the audience at an intimate concert in Downtown L.A.'s C
by
Rachel Lubitz
Hair
Julianne Hough Just Took Her Hair Platinum Blonde
As a natural blonde, Julianne Hough doesn't have to do much bleaching to keep her hair light and bright. According to her stylist, Riawna Capri of L.A
by
Megan Decker
Celebrity Beauty
Kirsten Dunst Is Making A Case For The Curtain Fringe This Autumn
by
Rachel Lubitz
Hair
"Rooted Citrine Blonde" Is The Breakout Hair-Color Trend Of Autum...
by
Megan Decker
