Lady Gaga On Makeup & Ageing: “It Helps Me Deal With My Insecurities”

This concealer has to, at baseline, do all of the things that you want a great concealer to do. It has to brighten — it brightens with niacinamide. It has to conceal — it conceals with a beautiful creamy, second skin-like texture and it doesn’t add any texture to the face when you’re covering anything. We also wanted it to blur, so you can cover those fine lines and wrinkles with our concealer, I love that about it, it’s amazing. Then we wanted to take it to the next level, so we said, ‘We have to put inside of it all the 21 ingredients that are in the foundation so that you’re treating your skin and treating the redness on your face. But how can we take it one step further?’ We wanted to combat any puffiness under your eyes. We packed it with a biotech-caffeine that was derived with Ayurvedic medicine and in two weeks, underneath the eyes, you’ll visibly see that you’ve depuffed the eyes. We’ve done a ton of studies to show this. It’s amazing. It was a total game-changer in my opinion.