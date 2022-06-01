Perhaps it was naive of me to assume that the thick product would stay put while I slept. It didn't. Heavy skincare is bound to migrate, especially when you're tossing and turning and smooshing your face into a pillow. On top of the milia, I experienced large and painful spots on my cheeks. As if that didn't knock my confidence enough, they left behind pigmented red scars that were difficult to fade until I got tretinoin (a prescription-strength retinoid) from a dermatologist. I found that treating the milia with a gentle strength of glycolic acid once or twice a week helped to dislodge them. Long story short: under-eye slugging isn't for everyone.