"Bet your mother didn't teach you this one," she says. "Did you know that banana peels are great for your skin, especially dark circles under your eyes? Take the white fibres from inside the banana peel and scrape them out," she instructs. "Take the fibres just like that and mix it with aloe. If you don't have aloe, use your favourite moisturiser." Terri proceeds to combine the ingredients and suggests gently tapping the mixture under your eyes, leaving it on for five to 10 minutes, then rinsing off. She claims that the potassium in the banana helps reduce dark circles, fine lines and wrinkles, and says the hack (which she recommends practising two or three times a week) is also great for acne