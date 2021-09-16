Judging by the expert consensus, the jury is still out as to whether banana peel is that beneficial for skin, especially under eyes. There doesn't seem to be any research or clinical studies to support its use for acne, either. It also goes without saying that it's important not to ignore any allergies. If you don't eat bananas for this reason, it's best to avoid the peel entirely if you're dabbling in DIY skincare. Claire adds: "I would also be careful using the outside of the banana skin in case chemicals and pesticides have been used while growing or being transported."