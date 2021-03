I Tried The Skin Icing Trend Taking Over TikTok & The Results Surprised Me

While there's nothing stopping you from using actual ice cubes like TikToker Enny above, or even a jade roller if you already own one, brands have jumped on board the skin icing trend to produce tools which aren't as slippery or messy and can be used over and over again. You might have seen SKN Rehab's Facial Ice Globes, £40 , or similar on Instagram. Often made from glass, they look like a pair of maracas and contain a freezable liquid. You gently pass the globes over your skin for a soothing, calming and de-puffing effect. According to SKN Rehab, the Facial Ice Globes are also known to soothe skin post-treatment (perfect if exfoliating face masks leave you a little flushed), reduce redness and boost skin circulation. Dr Adegoke also recommends Fraîcheur Ice Globes, £95 . They work better when used alongside skincare, such as serums and moisturisers. Just be sure not to press too hard, as lots of ice globes are made from glass.