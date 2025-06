“I maintain that this serum ended my Botox obsession . Hear me out: the star ingredients are growth factors — a type of peptide or protein known to kickstart and encourage skin cell growth over time. Besides being used to heal wounds, they have another major skincare benefit: boosting collagen and elastin, the two things that make skin plump. Collagen-rich skin shows fewer fine lines and wrinkles. Don’t get me wrong — those are totally natural and a normal part of ageing, but I suspect mine are down to my own doing, thanks to too much sun exposure when I was younger, not to mention dehydration. (I’m terrible at drinking water.) This serum smooths my skin without making it feel tight, and since using it, I’ve noticed a significant difference in the depth of my forehead lines. They’re more filled out, and my forehead is noticeably smoother, as are my under-eyes. I’m already on my third bottle and love layering it under sunscreen or a nourishing night cream before bed. Even better? It’s nowhere near the price of Botox — and there are no needles involved.” — Jacqueline Kilikita , beauty director