14 The Ordinary Products Beauty Editors & Experts Can’t Live Without
All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
Since its inception nine years ago, The Ordinary has come to define affordable, no-nonsense skincare. Firmly committed to ingredient transparency and reasonable pricing, the brand consistently delivers innovative products at a fraction of the cost you would normally pay elsewhere. It’s no wonder that each new launch and restock from the brand has become a highly anticipated event, with waitlists often stretching into the thousands (recent successes like the GF 15% Solution and Serum Foundation come to mind).
Ahead, we’ve asked our community of beauty editors and experts to share their all-time favorite products from The Ordinary — the ones they’d gladly repurchase with their own money. Whether you’re a longtime fan or new to the brand, these are the standout heroes that deserve a spot on your bathroom shelf.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
“I maintain that this serum ended my Botox obsession. Hear me out: the star ingredients are growth factors — a type of peptide or protein known to kickstart and encourage skin cell growth over time. Besides being used to heal wounds, they have another major skincare benefit: boosting collagen and elastin, the two things that make skin plump. Collagen-rich skin shows fewer fine lines and wrinkles. Don’t get me wrong — those are totally natural and a normal part of aging, but I suspect mine are down to my own doing, thanks to too much sun exposure when I was younger, not to mention dehydration. (I’m terrible at drinking water.) This serum smooths my skin without making it feel tight, and since using it, I’ve noticed a significant difference in the depth of my forehead lines. They’re more filled out, and my forehead is noticeably smoother, as are my under-eyes. I’m already on my third bottle and love layering it under sunscreen or a nourishing night cream before bed. Even better? It’s nowhere near the price of Botox — and there are no needles involved.” — Jacqueline Kilikita, beauty director
“I’ve been using this milky toner religiously since last September and haven’t looked back — my skincare routine would be nothing without it. I’ve tried a lot of hydrating toners over the years, and this one is by far my favorite. It delivers long-lasting hydration for my normal-to-dry skin type [thanks to squalane, an emollient that helps trap moisture in the skin]. Meanwhile, saccharomyces, a type of yeast ferment, gently exfoliates the skin and leaves a radiant glow. It also makes for the perfect skincare base before applying makeup.” — Vanese Maddix, contributing beauty writer
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
“Full disclosure: my skin doesn't usually do well with chemical exfoliants. It almost always ends in irritated skin and rosacea-related flare-ups. Yet this glycolic acid toner from The Ordinary is one of the very few formulas that has never failed me. I've been steadily relying on this clever formula for improving my skin texture and achieving a radiant complexion. What I love most is that this water-based AHA exfoliator also features a Tasmanian pepperberry derivative, which is a plant extract that helps soothe the skin in the process, ensuring minimal irritation (if any).” — Denise Primbet, freelance beauty writer
“This is easily the best retinoid I’ve ever tried, especially for the price. I’ve gone through two tubes of this already and have the brighter, smoother skin to show for it. If you’re a retinoid newbie, this may be a bit much to start with and might cause some purging [breakouts, redness, and sensitivity]. I didn’t experience any irritation or flaking after integrating this product into my routine. In fact, I found this serum to be one of the gentler, high-strength retinal serums I’ve tried, thanks to synthetic oat analogues that soothe and calm the skin. I’ve seen a visible reduction in my dark spots and texture, and at just under $15, it easily beats products that cost quadruple.” — Karina Hoshikawa, senior writer
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
“I have fond memories of this product, as it was my go-to face cream when I lived and worked in Hong Kong at the start of my career. The city has a subtropical climate, so it’s hot and humid for the majority of the year, and most moisturizers are just way too greasy in that type of weather. Not this formula, though. Ingredients like urea, ceramides, and fatty acids strengthen and moisturize the skin’s natural barrier without clogging pores, while hyaluronic acid adds further hydration. I enjoy the airy, fast-absorbing texture so much that I also use this under my eyes, in place of heavier eye creams. The budget-friendly price was much appreciated when I was earning an entry-level paycheck, and it’s still very much a staple for me now.” — Venus Wong, senior writer
“Whenever I get to the bottom of this cleanser, I feel a bit sad — that’s how good it is. It’s one of the most gentle and moisturizing face washes I’ve tried (that’ll be the glycolipids; more on them in a sec), yet it dissolves foundation, sunscreen, and even thick mascara in moments, leaving my skin clean but never squeaky. It manages all that without lathering, which usually dries my skin out and leaves it feeling like it might shatter. The star ingredients are glycolipids. Without taking you back to science class, a lipid is a fat that occurs naturally in the skin. Glycolipids are fats with carbohydrates attached, and they help care for the cells that form tissues like skin. In this cleanser, they soothe and moisturize — exactly what I want from a face wash. Better still? It’s just $12.50, so I’m not too annoyed when my partner steals it from the shower.” — Jacqueline Kilikita, beauty director
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
“I’ll always have a soft spot for this serum foundation as it was one of the first I ever tried that matched my dark skin tone exactly. I have such fond memories of visiting The Ordinary’s pop-up store years ago and being perfectly shade-matched. While I’m yet to try it again since its return, the brand has confirmed that the formula is the same as when it was discontinued back in 2022. From what I remember, it was one of the OGs of the no-makeup makeup look. It glides seamlessly onto the skin and feels incredibly lightweight. As someone who can’t stand the feel of heavy foundation or skin tints, this serum formula is a dream. Here’s hoping it becomes a permanent fixture in The Ordinary’s product line.” — Vanese Maddix, contributing beauty writer
“This is somewhat of a sleeper hit in The Ordinary’s catalog. I’m solidly team eye serum, since they tend to be lighter in texture and absorb much more readily than a thicker cream. My main goal with my eye area is to hydrate and brighten; this serum does all that, and feels like heaven to apply. It feels so refreshing and cooling (I don’t even leave it in the fridge!) when I gently tap it underneath my eyes, and it doesn’t create a slip-and-slide effect for any makeup that goes over it. It’s an easy, no-frills essential in my routine.” — Karina Hoshikawa, senior writer
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
“I love putting on this charcoal and clay clarifying mask on a Sunday; it’s part of my end-of-week reset ritual. This is a fast-acting product, due to salicylic acid [a gentle BHA that helps dissolve blackheads and dead skin cells]. I turn to this product every summer, when breakouts happen more often due to sweat and heat, and it always helps keep my skin in check. Of course, it’s important to always follow with sunscreen.” — Tanyel Mustafa, senior writer
“As someone who has rosacea and dry skin, focusing on barrier repair is a must when it comes to curating my skincare routine. I've sworn by this serum from The Ordinary for over a year now, and I still haven't found a formula that manages to soothe, hydrate, and nourish my skin as effectively. Not only does it have an aesthetically pleasing pink hue, but it genuinely does a great job at calming my redness and treating sudden flare-ups. It's also packed with my favorite barrier-loving ingredients like centella asiatica, ceramides, and niacinamide.” — Denise Primbet, freelance beauty writer
“I’ve been using this sunscreen since it launched last month, and it’s now a mainstay in my skincare lineup. It gives my skin a healthy, luminous finish without any uncomfortable tackiness, and it grips makeup beautifully, helping everything stay in place longer. The UV protection comes from chemical filters, so it actually disappears on all skin tones — a major upgrade from the brand’s now-discontinued mineral sunscreen, which was known for its noticeable white cast! You might wonder why it's labeled SPF 45 instead of the more familiar SPF 50. According to The Ordinary, SPF ratings aren’t just picked by brands — they're determined through lab testing. In this case, the formula tested at SPF 45, which they point out blocks only 0.2% less UVB rays than SPF 50. Basically, the difference is negligible. Just be sure to use enough; I aim for two finger-lengths worth of product to cover my face and neck.” — Jacqueline Kilikita, beauty director
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
“I’m shouting out this lip balm on behalf of myself and my husband. It’s lightweight (a key factor for men, who simply can’t cope with anything resembling a gloss) but really hydrates and smooths rough, cracked lips. I think it’s more like a lip serum, personally, since the texture is much thinner than other balms in my rotation, which I love for the daytime. (I prefer something more occlusive at night.) I’d also be remiss not to mention the packaging, which I find positively adorable — also small purse/pocket friendly.” — Karina Hoshikawa, senior writer
“A creamy, hydrating cleanser is the only way to go when you have dry, sensitive skin like mine. This one is by far my favorite. Once massaged into your hands, it applies like a buttery oil which effortlessly cleans my face of makeup, dirt, and grime (yes, even the most stubborn of products). It does so without leaving skin feeling parched or making me feel greasy, like I need to double cleanse, as many oil cleansers can do. Better yet, it’s only $10.50. Who says you have to shell out big bucks for good quality skincare? Not The Ordinary!” — Esther Newman, affiliate writer
“When I started my gua sha routine a couple of years ago, I searched far and wide for an inexpensive face oil, and this was the winner. It has the perfect consistency for the practice, since it has a rich consistency (but not too rich) and provides enough slip for the tool to glide over the entire face without absorbing too quickly. Rosehip seed oil is rich in antioxidants and omega fatty acids, which help slow the breakdown of skin cells from environmental stressors, such as pollution and UV damage. I tend to switch to this oil when I do gua sha in the winter, and notice my skin tone becoming more even as a result.” — Venus Wong, senior writer
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT