The Milk & Rose Bath Collection We’re Buying Ourselves This Valentine’s Day
Whether you’re in a relationship, single, or figuring out wth to do with that situationship, Valentine’s Day invites us to reflect on how we’ve been loving ourselves lately. And while self-love is more about compassion, patience, and boundaries than it is about opening a heart-shaped present, if there’s ever a holiday to treat yourself, it’s this one. And with deadlines, bills, and devastating news headlines, is there a better gift than a moment of peace and tranquility? Spice Beauty's Milk & Rose Collection was formulated to bring that calm, restful spa-like experience to your bathtub.
Ahead, learn more about the collection, how to use it, and why it deserves a spot in your self-care routine.
What is Spice Beauty's Milk & Rose Collection and what are the benefits?
Spice Beauty is a sustainable, Los Angeles-based, Latina-owned beauty and skincare brand using natural ingredients to nourish the skin and support self-care rituals. Its Milk & Rose collection makes up the brand's Radiant Skin Trio. It includes a luxurious body scrub crafted from nourishing goat milk, hydrating coconut oil and shea butter, and calming roses that both exfoliates the skin and leaves it feeling moisturized and smooth. Next, there’s the Milk & Rose Magnesium Salt Soak, which uses Epsom salts, pink himalayan salts, goat milk powder, flower oils, and rose petals to relax your body while also moisturizing your skin so you leave your bath feeling hydrated rather than dried out. And lastly, there’s the Hair & Body Mist, which uses rose extract, chamomile, lavender, lemon balm, and Pro Vitamin B5 to hydrate and revitalize your hair and body and leave you smelling as luxurious as the bath you just walked out of.
What makes Spice Beauty's Milk & Rose Collection special?
The Milk & Rose Collection blends soothing botanicals, skin-loving milks, and hydrating natural extracts. Many of the products share the same ingredients, like goat milk to hydrate the skin and rose extract, rich in antioxidants, to soothe and brighten the skin. Other ingredients work together to support the skin barrier and promote lasting moisture. For instance, gentle exfoliants like brown sugar and lactic acid smooth away dry skin so nourishing oils, shea butter, and vitamin E can absorb more deeply, while Pro-Vitamin B5 and calming botanicals help soften the skin, lock in hydration, and relax the senses.
How to use Spice Beauty's Milk & Rose Collection?
Spice Beauty recommends starting with a body scrub to gently exfoliate dead skin cells, rejuvenate dull areas, and support skin repair. When you’re done, draw a warm bath, sprinkle in about ¼ cup of the Milk & Rose Magnesium Salt Soak, and immerse yourself in the milky water and delicate rose petals for about 15 minutes. I like to enhance the experience with a soft candle, light music, and maybe even a good read. When you’re out of the bath, your skin will feel hydrated (and look radiant!), but you’re not done yet. To complete the pampering ritual, spritz some of the Hair & Body Mist all over to smell as softly floral and refreshed as you feel.
Final Thoughts
My favorite part of this collection is the Milk & Rose Body Scrub. While the floral petals can be a little annoying to clean up after a shower, I still try to use it once a week. It’s honestly the best scrub I’ve used at this price point because it doesn’t just remove dead skin, it also helps restore moisture and leaves my skin feeling velvety smooth when I step out of the shower. I save the full routine for special occasions, and by special occasions I mean whenever I feel like I need some extra pampering. It really is a treat for all of my senses. At $77, it’s a pretty powerful trio. But if you’re only going to choose one product, I’d absolutely recommend the Milk & Rose Body Scrub. You won’t be disappointed.
