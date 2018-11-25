No matter how many times your Apple Watch reminds you to get up to refill your glass water bottle and do a lap around the office during the day, and regardless of whether you prefer the soft mouthfeel of Evian to the crisp neutrality of Poland Spring, the human body is, and always will be, composed of more than 50% water. Consuming ample H2O on a daily basis is so much more than just a bragging right; it is essential for sustaining life, for powering your brain (73% water), your muscles (79%), and, perhaps most importantly, your skin (a healthy 64%).
Moisturizer, then, is as crucial to your quality of life as a S'well bottle, or owning a Brita filter, or having a Smartwater sponsorship, like Jennifer Aniston. (Which is to say: great if you can swing it, but as long as you have access to clean drinking water, that's all that really matters.) And, as with water varietals, there are countless different moisturizers on the market; some subtly different, others markedly so, at a wide range of price points, to suit nearly any taste.
So we tried $639 worth of them, on all different skin types and with only the highest standards. (Consider us the water sommeliers of the skin-care world.) Ahead, the five formulas that made the cut — and the one that really quenched our thirst, and emerged victorious in our 2018 Beauty Innovator Awards.
