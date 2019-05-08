Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Best Drugstore Beauty Products
Beauty
Versed Is The Cutest New Skin-Care Brand At Target
by
Megan Decker
More from Best Drugstore Beauty Products
Beauty
16 Pore Strips That
Actually
Work
Us
May 8, 2019
Beauty
The Under-$15 Beauty Products Celebs Wore To The Met Gala
Megan Decker
May 7, 2019
Beauty
EOS Is Launching Its Most Hydrating Lip Balm Yet — But There's A Catch
Samantha Sasso
Apr 16, 2019
Beauty
Blake Lively's Best-Kept Skin Secret Is This $16 Sunscreen
Contrary to what you may have read at the nail salon or in the checkout line, celebrities are not just like us. Last time we checked, we didn't have a
by
Samantha Sasso
Beauty
The Chicest Glitter Polishes To Grab Before Coachella
When you're standing in a sea of fringed crop tops and white cowboy boots under the Indio sun, you want to make sure the little details set you apart from
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
Ulta's 21 Days Of Beauty Sale Is Almost Over — But Don'...
Ulta Beauty has just kicked off its biannual 21 Days Of Beauty Sale, and in case you haven't heard, this season's super-sale is better than anything we've
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
The One Product That Transformed Reese Witherspoon's Skin
Picking a single favorite Reese Witherspoon look from the past 20 years of her Hollywood fame is like picking your favorite dessert, or lipstick, or breed
by
Rachel Lubitz
Beauty
Your DIY Pedicure Just Got A Whole Lot Cuter
We spend a lot of time thinking about nail art. We save inspiration on Instagram and happily shell out the extra $30 at the salon for a trendy cow-print
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
The 11 Prettiest Pastel Nail Polishes Money Can Buy
Slowly but surely, pastels are starting to feel more seasonally appropriate. Even if you're layering a lavender short-sleeve shirt under a sweater and a
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
8 Under-$15 Skin-Care Buys That Are Just As Good As The Pricey Stuff
Beauty with Mi, hosted by Refinery29's beauty writer Mi-Anne Chan, explores the coolest new trends, treatments, products, and subcultures in the beauty
by
Mi-Anne Chan
Beauty
Whole Foods'
Huge
Beauty Sale Kicks Off This Wednes...
Whole Foods has changed over the past couple of years — and for the better. After being purchased by Amazon in 2017, the natural-centric grocery store
by
Erika Stalder
Beauty
This $8 Primer Just Sold Out For The Fifth Time
You always want what you can’t have — especially when it comes to beauty products. That’s why we’re getting the inside scoop from your favorite
by
Thatiana Diaz
Beauty
Amazon Just Launched Its First Skin-Care Line — & Everything Is U...
Amazon Prime shoppers are savvy. If you're one of them, you probably appreciate the fact that you can add a pack of toilet paper and a luxury lash serum
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
We Tried $135 Worth Of Natural Deodorant — Here's What Worked
Every time we question whether a personal-care product is truly safe or not, the "answer" we're given is so ambiguous, we might as well be shaking a
by
Erika Stalder
Beauty
The Under-$25 Drugstore Hair Launches You Need In 2019
Some people say the spring equinox is all about spiritual awakenings and, frankly, much better weather. But once you've opened your windows after sealing
by
Samantha Sasso
Beauty
6 Clean New Beauty Products From Target You
Have
To Try
Back in 2017, Target made a strategic power move by stocking its already-primo shelves with natural, cruelty-free, and vegan beauty products. If you're a
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
12 Nude Nail Polishes That Have Reached Best-Seller Status
Shopping for nude nail polish can be a crapshoot. But the next time you're standing under the fluorescent lights of your local Target, rotating 10
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
Green Concealer Is The Secret Weapon Your Makeup Bag Is Missing
There's no denying the power of concealer. One swipe under your eyes, and it's like Margarita Monday never happened. But when it comes to disguising
by
Thatiana Diaz
Beauty
You Can Score Flesh Beauty For Under $12 At Ulta This Month
In case you haven't heard, Ulta Beauty is the place to spend your entire tax return this month. Starting March 17 and running through April 6, the
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
Target Is Having A
Huge
Sale On Beauty Products With 14 ...
Just when you thought you couldn't be any more tired on a Monday, Daylight Saving Time comes around and catches us all by surprise — more surprising,
by
Thatiana Diaz
Beauty
The Under-$30 Skin-Care Launches You Need To Buy In 2019
In 2017, the consumer and retail research firm NPD Group reported that, after years of being the most slept-on category in beauty, skin care was making a
by
Samantha Sasso
Beauty
I Tried $40 Worth Of Drugstore Blush — & Here's My Favorite
When it comes to my makeup essentials, there's no forgetting blush. It's that pop of color that instantly brightens up my face and hides the fact that I
by
Thatiana Diaz
Beauty
30 Drugstore Makeup Products That Will Definitely Sell Out In 2019
Every December 31, we make New Year's resolutions that we either loyally keep or break before February hits. While it's hard to predict how steadfast
by
Samantha Sasso
Beauty
How To Get A Pro-Level Tan On A Tight Budget
Maintaining a year-long tan gets expensive. For some, it entails booking a plane ticket to Florida every few months to clock some serious beach hours. For
by
Samantha Sasso
Beauty
7 Medicated Lip Balms To Stop Peeling & Flaking — Fast
Can you feel the burn? The hot, sore, flushed feeling of... chapped lips. By the time the third fourth month of winter comes around, our mouths have
by
Thatiana Diaz
Beauty
E.L.F. Cosmetics Is Having A Secret Sale — & It's BIG
The big news from E.L.F. Cosmetics this week? The affordable and on-trend brand announced it will close all 22 of its retail stores in order to
by
Erika Stalder
Beauty
The Coolest New Beauty Products To Shop At CVS This Spring
When's the last time you made a CVS run for batteries and walked out of the store with only batteries in your bag? With the druggist's beauty department
by
Erika Stalder
Beauty
8 Products Makeup Artists Use For A Flawless Cut Crease
If makeup were a college major, eyeliner would be like that psychology course you had to retake, and cut crease would be the economics elective you
by
Thatiana Diaz
Beauty
The Under-$15 Beauty Products Celebrities Actually Wore To The Os...
It's easy to absentmindedly click though an Oscars best-dressed list, watching a steady stream of floor-length gowns and zillion-dollar diamond chokers go
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
6 Drugstore Liquid Eyeliners For Cat-Eye Enthusiasts
While there are a lot of things we're uncertain about in life — Yanny or Laurel? 401K or Roth IRA? Tequila or vodka? — there's one thing we're 100%
by
Thatiana Diaz
More Stories
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted