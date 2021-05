The work doesn't stop at full compliance for CVS. The retailer tapped beauty influencer Nyma Tang as its first-ever beauty inclusivity consultant to continue equity efforts. In her new role, Tang will work with CVS to ensure an inclusive shopping experience for consumers not only in imagery but in the products available on shelves. Tang, an always outspoken voice in the beauty industry, announced her new partnership with the brand, sharing that she will be working with CVS to pitch new brands and marketing strategies to the company. "I want to make sure that if I see something that can be potentially harmful and triggering that I am there to call it out," she explained in a YouTube video. "With this seat at the table, I get to bring all of you with me."