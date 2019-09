Kerry Washington Goes Photoshop-Free For CVS Beauty Campaign

Adweek ended up apologizing to Washington, but since then, she has naturally been hyper-aware of the dangers of digital alteration, especially when it's done without your permission. "I have hands-on experience of seeing a picture of myself where somebody else decided that I should have a differently-shaped face than what I have because that would be better," Washington tells Refinery29. "It was such a confusing and disorienting experience." That's why Washington is especially excited that her latest campaign for Neutrogena features no major digital retouching.