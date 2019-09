Kerry Washington was not happy upon seeing her photo on the cover of ADWEEK. Not because she doesn’t love the publication, but because they Photoshopped her until she didn’t recognize herself.“It felt strange to look at a picture of myself that is so different from what I look like when I look in the mirror,” Washington wrote in a lengthy post on Facebook. “It's an unfortunate feeling.”She said that she was still proud of the interview, although she felt “the importance of strong professional support and my awesome professional team” was missing from the finished product.The interview itself, readable here , covers Washington’s involvement with a variety of product lines and on ABC's Scandal and HBO’s upcoming Confirmation. She tells ADWEEK that the abortion scene in Scandal just as shocking to her as it was to us.“I had no idea that the abortion scene was coming until I turned the page at the table read and read it out loud with everybody else,” she says. “There are occasional moments when she'll give me a hint about something that's coming, but it's very, very rare.”