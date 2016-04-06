Update: Adweek has released a statement about Washington's Facebook post.
"Kerry Washington is a class act," James Cooper, Adweek's editorial director wrote. "We are honored to have her grace our pages. To clarify, we made minimal adjustments, solely for the cover's design needs. We meant no disrespect, quite the opposite. We are glad she is enthusiastic about the piece and appreciate her honest comments."
He also tweeted a statement making specific reference to the changes that were made to Washington's appearance.
"Kerry Washington is a class act," James Cooper, Adweek's editorial director wrote. "We are honored to have her grace our pages. To clarify, we made minimal adjustments, solely for the cover's design needs. We meant no disrespect, quite the opposite. We are glad she is enthusiastic about the piece and appreciate her honest comments."
He also tweeted a statement making specific reference to the changes that were made to Washington's appearance.
Happy @kerrywashington was proud of her Adweek profile, sad cover misses for her. Added volume to hair for dramatic effect. No disrespect.— Jim Cooper (@jcoopernyc) April 6, 2016
Original story, published at 8 p.m. EST, follows.
Kerry Washington was not happy upon seeing her photo on the cover of ADWEEK. Not because she doesn’t love the publication, but because they Photoshopped her until she didn’t recognize herself.
“It felt strange to look at a picture of myself that is so different from what I look like when I look in the mirror,” Washington wrote in a lengthy post on Facebook. “It's an unfortunate feeling.”
She said that she was still proud of the interview, although she felt “the importance of strong professional support and my awesome professional team” was missing from the finished product.
The interview itself, readable here, covers Washington’s involvement with a variety of product lines and on ABC's Scandal and HBO’s upcoming Confirmation. She tells ADWEEK that the abortion scene in Scandal just as shocking to her as it was to us.
“I had no idea that the abortion scene was coming until I turned the page at the table read and read it out loud with everybody else,” she says. “There are occasional moments when she'll give me a hint about something that's coming, but it's very, very rare.”
“It felt strange to look at a picture of myself that is so different from what I look like when I look in the mirror,” Washington wrote in a lengthy post on Facebook. “It's an unfortunate feeling.”
She said that she was still proud of the interview, although she felt “the importance of strong professional support and my awesome professional team” was missing from the finished product.
The interview itself, readable here, covers Washington’s involvement with a variety of product lines and on ABC's Scandal and HBO’s upcoming Confirmation. She tells ADWEEK that the abortion scene in Scandal just as shocking to her as it was to us.
“I had no idea that the abortion scene was coming until I turned the page at the table read and read it out loud with everybody else,” she says. “There are occasional moments when she'll give me a hint about something that's coming, but it's very, very rare.”
So... You know me. I'm not one to be quiet about a magazine cover. I always celebrate it when a respected publication...Posted by Kerry Washington on Tuesday, April 5, 2016
She also says that remaining authentic is important even as she becomes the spokesperson for international brands.
“I'm not interested in partnering with brands where I have to conform to match their brand identity,” she tells ADWEEK. “If somebody doesn't want to work with me because I do a speech at the Democratic National Convention, that's fine.”
The rest of the interview is a fascinating look inside what it means to be an A-list television actor. Washington is candid and forthright throughout. If only ADWEEK had been as candid and forthright with the actor’s appearance on their cover.
Advertisement