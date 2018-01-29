Skip navigation!
Best D.C. Salons
Fashion
Where Olivia Pope Got Her Prada Bag
by
Channing Hargrove
Nails
Mind Your Manners At The Nail Salon
Jill Schuck Taylor
Jan 29, 2018
Movies
The Best & Worst Comic-Book Movies Of All Time
Esther Zuckerman
Jul 27, 2017
New York
20 Fail-Proof Spots For Scoring Your Best Brows EVER
Kayla Jacobs
Jul 14, 2017
Beauty
This Salon's Policy Toward "Overweight" Customers Will Infur...
This story was originally published March 20, 2017. The perfect nail salon should offer more than just a utilitarian, in-and-out service that spares you
by
Rachel Krause
Beauty
For Many Muslim Women, Nail Art Is So Much More Than A Trendy Design
Refinery29 is proud to join MuslimGirl.com and numerous other publishers in creating and amplifying powerful, positive messages of solidarity with Muslim
by
Shyema Azam
Travel
If Russia's On Your Bucket List, Now's The Time To Go B...
The U.S. government may be embroiled in a Russia scandal the details of which are still unraveling, but the country is still on plenty of bucket lists as
by
Natalie Gontcharova
TV Shows
Scandal
's Olivia Pope Was Almost Played By An Entir...
It's hard to say if Scandal lovers would still be as obsessed with the show if actress Kerry Washington weren't at the helm. However, in an oral history
by
Kathryn Lindsay
Beauty
This Brand Is Making A HUGE Difference For LGBTQ Homeless Kids
❤️💛💚💙💜 #seattlepride #rudysbarbershop A post shared by RUDY'S (@rudysbarbershop) on Jun 26, 2016 at 12:12pm PDT When you imagine a
by
Kelsey Castañon
Travel
This High-Speed Route Could Change Your Life
This transit innovation could very well change our lives, so we're crossing our fingers that it becomes a reality soon. Last Thursday, California tech
by
Natalie Gontcharova
TV Shows
The Cast Of
Scandal
Threw Themselves A Party For The Bes...
The cast of Scandal threw themselves a big, giant, fancy party, complete with a red carpet. They have a good reason to celebrate: the show's 100th episode
by
Britni de la Cretaz
Pop Culture
Katie Holmes & Suri Cruise Win Instagram, Again
Well, Katie Holmes and Suri Cruise have done it yet again — "it" as in being the most adorable celebrity mother-daughter duo to ever grace Instagram.
by
Carolyn L. Todd
Beauty
Why This Beauty Salon For Plus-Sized Women Is So Important
In a perfect beauty world, the price of products wouldn't dare exceed your ramen noodle budget. Your hair would never fall flat, even in the middle of a
by
Kelsey Castañon
Pop Culture
Kerry Washington Was Worried About Adding To Culture Of "Post-Bab...
Welcome to Mothership: Parenting stories you actually want to read, whether you're thinking about or passing on kids, from egg-freezing to taking home
by
Carolyn L. Todd
Movies
Channing Tatum Is Getting Presidential In His New Netflix Role
This is not like the history lessons you learned in school. Netflix's new project — America: The Motion Picture, its very first animated feature —
by
Christopher Luu
Entertainment News
Celebs Passionately Respond To News Of Missing Black & Latinx Tee...
In just a couple weeks, nearly a dozen Black and Latinx teens ages 11 to 17 have gone missing in the D.C. area. Sadly, up until yesterday, this
by
Marquita Harris
Beauty
Instagram Is About To Make Booking A Hair Appointment
Way
Instagram almost seems specially engineered to be the modern human's most perfect time-waster — it is, in essence, an endlessly-scrolling picture book
by
Rachel Krause
US News
Black & Latinx Teenagers Keep Disappearing In D.C. — But No One&#...
Update: Lawmakers are calling for the authorities to investigate whether there's an increase in the number of Black and Latinx teenagers that are
by
Andrea González-R...
Beauty
How One Salon Changed A Homeless Man's Life
When it comes to empowering beauty stories, we can’t get enough. Last week, one dad gave his long-haired son an uplifting speech about bullies and inner
by
Samantha Sasso
Beauty
Watch Kerry Washington Teach Us Her Lip Color Trick & Talk Inclus...
When you see Kerry Washington, in all white, with a sharp, cool-girl bob, glossy lips, and outrageously glowy skin (seriously, I couldn't stop staring at
by
Lexy Lebsack
Beauty
These Makeup Brushes Are A Mermaid's Dream Come True
We'll admit that, with all the iridescent highlighters, horn-inspired makeup brushes, 3-D manicures, and sparkly lip gloss launches these last six months,
by
Samantha Sasso
Tech
Why Bridging The Gap Between D.C. & Silicon Valley Matters
Planning an event for 9 a.m. on a Friday is almost always a bad idea: People are already in weekend mode, meaning you're usually left with nothing to show
by
Madeline Buxton
Hair
Forget Regular Old Dye Jobs — This Stylist Will Graffiti Your Hai...
Since having a monochromatic head can get old after a while, rainbow hair has become one of the coolest hair trends ever. And we've just discovered a new
by
Suzannah Weiss
Beauty
The Touching Reason This Hairstylist's Facebook Post Is Goin...
No hairstylist is ever truly “just” a hairstylist. There’s more to the job than that, because something about sitting in a salon chair puts even the
by
Rachel Krause
Pop Culture
The Oscars We Thought Would Avoid #OscarsSoWhite
For all the talk about #OscarsSoWhite, you would think that the Academy Awards had no examples of what acknowledging Black people’s work in film looks
by
Sesali Bowen
TV Shows
Kerry Washington Has Grown Tired Of Her Dog Stealing The Spotlight
Last night, during an interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Kimmel dug up an old headshot of guest Kerry Washington. Washington, who just turned 40 in
by
Marquita Harris
Health Trends
The March For Science Has Set Its Date — & It's Perfect
Last week, scientists announced that they were planning their own march on Washington. Now, they've set an official date. On Wednesday, the March for
by
Kimberly Truong
Pop Culture
Kerry Washington's 40th Birthday Cake Is The Stuff Dreams Are Mad...
Kerry Washington is ringing in her 40s in style. The Scandal star shared an Instagram photo of her birthday cake, and it puts all other desserts to
by
Meghan DeMaria
Pop Culture
18 Times Kerry Washington Was The Most Charming Human
Whether you're a Scandal fan or not, you know all about the one and only Olivia Pope. The bold, chic lead on Shonda Rhimes' sexy D.C. drama has long been
by
Carolyn L. Todd
Celebrity Style
The SAG Awards, Your Unexpected Source For Bridal Inspiration
Perhaps you noticed the band of blinding white dresses last night (or perhaps you didn't, because your eyes were stuck on all of those stripes and
by
Landon Peoples
Entertainment News
Kerry Washington Gave An Empowering Speech At The SAG Awards
The world may not have Olivia Pope in a white hat to fight for us, but this Scandal actress won't stay silent when she sees injustice. Kerry Washington
by
Kaitlin Reilly
