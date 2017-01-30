The SAG Awards, Your Unexpected Source For Bridal Inspiration

Interestingly enough, apart from Natalie Portman and that luxurious Jackie O. moment, just about every all-white moment was bodycon head-to-toe. And while that's likely the product of a really good stylist and some trusty, on-call tailors, three or more is a trend in our book. Oh, and then there's the whole thing about white being a color typically associated with safety, positivity, and a successful beginning. We're just speculating here, of course, but wouldn't it have been cool if the ladies planned this whole thing out to accent the night's inspiring political speeches onstage? Though we can't know for sure, at least you've got a starting point for your next set of bridal-themed Pinterest boards, right?