Kerry Washington
Movies
The 4% Challenge Is Good News For Women Directors
by
Alexis Reliford
Beauty
8 Celebrity Hair Transformations That Will Yank You Out Of A Hair Rut
Samantha Sasso
Jan 9, 2019
Entertainment News
Weinstein Survivors Are Calling Out Time’s Up For Leaving Them Out Of An Anniversary...
Sara Hendricks
Jan 5, 2019
Pop Culture
Kerry Washington Shocks Everyone By Saying She's A Mother Of 3
Kaitlin Reilly
Oct 29, 2018
TV Shows
So This Is What Kerry Washington Is Doing Post
Scandal
While we were all adjusting to lives without Scandal following its series finale in April, Kerry Washington — who played Olivia Pope each week — was
by
Sesali Bowen
Beauty
23 Met Gala Hairstyles Worth A Praise Break
When it comes to beauty, your typical red carpet comes with a very specific set of parameters: makeup that looks fresh and light, hair that doesn't look
by
Khalea Underwood
Fashion
Why Olivia Pope Is Always Carrying A Prada Bag
Thursday nights on ABC will never be the same. April 19 marks the end of an era for Shondaland as Scandal, the political drama starring Kerry Washington
by
Channing Hargrove
TV Shows
What
Scandal
Meant To These Black Actresses
DeWanda Wise was on the precipice of another peak in her decade-long acting career when we spoke over dinner last fall. She was a month away from her
by
Sesali Bowen
Beauty
Kerry Washington: "The Beauty Industry Preys On Insecurities"
Kerry Washington may be a gladiator, but she still has struggles like the rest of us — including conquering her cosmetics bag. "I think beauty is an
by
Khalea Underwood
TV Shows
What We Know About The
Scandal
Finale From The Cast'...
After seven seasons, one of Shonda Rhimes’ most popular shows, Scandal, has come to an end. Well, at least for the cast and crew. Production on the
by
Sarah Midkiff
Entertainment
Viola Davis Promises The
Scandal
/
HTGAWM
Crossov...
For years, TGIT fans have been begging for a Scandal/How To Get Away With Murder crossover, and earlier this month the oh-so-brilliant Shonda Rhimes
by
Madison Medeiros
TV Shows
Scandal
Season 7 Midseason Premiere Recap: "Robin"
I'm of two minds on the midseason premiere of Scandal, titled "Robin." On the one hand, it was a beautiful way to handle a major character's death. On the
by
Andrea Reiher
Beauty
These Golden Globes Looks Made A Statement — & Cost Less Than $12
Last night was a huge win for women everywhere. This year, the Golden Globe attendees made those power-red lips and glossy manicures about something more
by
Samantha Sasso
Entertainment News
Women Of Hollywood Announce Their Plan To Tackle Sexual Harassmen...
2017 was the year of #MeToo. Just hours into 2018, 300 powerful women in Hollywood are ushering in the era of #TimesUp, The New York Times reports.
by
Erin Donnelly
Beauty
These Are The Best Red Carpet Beauty Looks Of 2017
The good, the bad, and the ugly — 2017 had it all, though we can think of way more people instances that fall into the latter two categories. But one
by
Megan Decker
TV Shows
What Shonda Rhimes Has To Say About Diversity May Surprise You
When it comes to diversity, Shonda Rhimes' TGIT lineup is better than most — but she'd rather not call it that, if you don't mind. "Shonda really does
by
Erin Donnelly
TV Shows
Scandal
Season 7, Episode 7 Recap: "Something Borrowed"
The big cliffhanger going into Scandal's fall finale is who kidnapped Quinn Perkins (Katie Lowes). It wasn't that she went underground trying to take down
by
Andrea Reiher
TV Shows
Why Can't Olivia Pope Be More Like This Character On
Sca...
Warning: Spoilers for the seventh season of Scandal ahead. The winter finale of Scandal went off without hitch on Thursday night — by Scandal standards
by
Sesali Bowen
TV Shows
Scandal
Season 7, Episode 6 Recap: "Vampires & Bloodsuck...
When we last left our intrepid Gladiators, President Rashad (Faran Tahir) of Bashran, his niece, and their entire entourage were blown to bits on the
by
Andrea Reiher
TV Shows
Olivia Pope Finally Bonded With Someone Over Her Blackness
There is something different about Olivia Pope (Kerry Washington) on this season of Scandal. For one thing, she has really stepped into her power as
by
Sesali Bowen
Entertainment News
Kerry Washington Calls For "Inclusivity, Understanding & Acceptan...
While giving her acceptance speech at the GLSEN Respect Awards, Kerry Washington inspired many as she looked to the future and called on the next
by
Sarah Midkiff
TV Shows
Kerry Washington Is Making A Show For Facebook
With the final season of Scandal on the air, it looks like Kerry Washington is already setting her sights on what happens after Olivia Pope hangs up that
by
Christopher Luu
TV Shows
Scandal
Season 7, Episode 2 Recap: "Pressing The Flesh"
After a high-powered Scandal premiere, the second episode of the final season put the whiplash twists and OMG moments on the back burner in favor of love
by
Andrea Reiher
Beauty
The One Thing Kerry Washington, Stephen Colbert, & Nicole Kidman ...
We imagine getting your makeup done by a celebrity would feel a lot like being touched by an angel. For stars who are in the hands of some of the best
by
Samantha Sasso
Pop Culture
Forbes' Top-Paid TV Actress List Is Refreshingly Diverse
Sofia Vergara is still the highest-paid actress on TV — and she's in good company. Forbes has released its annual list of the highest-paid female TV
by
Meghan De Maria
TV Shows
Does Olivia Pope Follow A Trump-Like Arc In
Scandal
’s La...
If absolute power corrupts absolutely, does this mean a dark ending for Olivia Pope in the final season of Scandal? According to a recent visit to the set
by
Sarah Midkiff
Beauty
Why Kerry Washington Hasn't Worn A Weave In 10 Years
When most people look at Kerry Washington, they think about Olivia Pope — the fictional, Princeton-bred crisis manager she's played on Scandal for six
by
Khalea Underwood
TV Shows
Shonda Rhimes & Shondaland Are Making A Major Leap To Netflix
Fans of Shondaland TV shows — think Grey's Anatomy, Scandal, and How to Get Away with Murder — know to tune into ABC on Thursday nights during TV
by
Meghan De Maria
TV Shows
Scandal
Teaser Shows Olivia On The Dark Side, Facing The...
ABC just released the first piece of art for the final season of Scandal, and it shows a much darker side of Olivia Pope. Is this indicative of the season
by
Sarah Midkiff
TV Shows
These Are The Best & Worst Parents On TV Right Now
Mother's Day and Father's Day have already passed this year, but there's still another holiday to honor parents this month. Parents' Day is July 23 this
by
Meghan De Maria
TV Shows
This Is Why Shonda Rhimes Is Canceling
Scandal
Earlier this week, ABC announced that Scandal's seventh season would be its last. That gives fans one more season of Gladiators, white hats, fixing,
by
Christopher Luu
