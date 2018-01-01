Women Of Hollywood Announce Their Plan To Tackle Sexual Harassment With #TimesUp

An open letter appears in La Opinion and The New York Times today from us to our sisters in the Farm Worker’s Union. It is also a call to arms. We’ve started a legal defense fund supporting those across industries who’ve experienced sexual harassment, assault and abuse in the workplace. We’ve raised 13 Million and we’re just getting started. Join us in signing the letter and pledging any amount to the fund. Join us in saying the clocks run out on the abuse of power. #TIMESUP (link in bio)

