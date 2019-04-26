Skip navigation!
Erin Donnelly
Books & Art
The Compelling Memoirs You Have To Read
Erin Donnelly
Apr 26, 2019
Movies
These Oscar Speeches Will Make You Laugh, Cry & Cringe
Erin Donnelly
Feb 15, 2019
Paid Content
The Worst Rom-Coms Of All Time
Erin Donnelly
Feb 1, 2019
Movies
These Inspiring Movies Will Lift You Up
We all look for inspiration in different ways. Some people turn to religion; some turn to the self-help section at the local Barnes & Noble. Some crank up
by
Erin Donnelly
Movies
Italian Director Bernardo Bertolucci Has Died — The Memory Of Him...
Italian filmmaker Bernardo Bertolucci has died at age 77. While famous for his Oscar-winning films, one disturbing story from the set of his 1972 film,
by
Erin Donnelly
Pop Culture
Celebrities Who Almost Got Married
At the risk of sounding like the second-best song from Dirty Dancing, love is strange. Throw fame into the mix and all hell is bound to break loose.
by
Erin Donnelly
Pop Culture
The Raddest '80s Movie-Inspired Halloween Costumes
A Halloween costume needn't necessarily be topical to be a big hit. Frankly, any getup this year that doesn't reference Trump, Stranger Things, or Rob and
by
Erin Donnelly
Movies
The 20 Best Bunnies In Film
Even the non-religious among us are bound to find ourselves popping jelly beans and nibbling on chocolate bunnies this weekend. We may feast upon cream
by
Erin Donnelly
Travel
These Airlines Have Severed Ties With The NRA
Delta and United Airlines will no longer be offering discounted rates to members of the National Rifle Association (NRA), according to statements posted
by
Erin Donnelly
TV Shows
The
Bachelor Winter Games
Cast Weighs In On Luke & Stass...
While Luke Pell tries to convince Bachelor Nation that he's not the worst guy in the world following his cold-hearted treatment of former flame Stassi
by
Erin Donnelly
People
Michelle Obama Reveals Title & Details Of Her Upcoming Memoir
Michelle Obama has something coming for us in November and, no, you won't find it in the voting booth. Today former First Lady Michelle Obama announced
by
Erin Donnelly
TV Shows
Survey Says: Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Are Coming To
Family...
We've been taking Steve Harvey's announcements with a big grain of salt since, oh, the 2015 Miss Universe pageant, but this one's legit: Kim Kardashian
by
Erin Donnelly
Pop Culture
Kylie Jenner's Push Present From Travis Scott Is Very Expens...
What do you get the girl who has everything? Um... something she sort of already has, we guess. Not that Kylie Jenner seems to mind. Stormi Webster's
by
Erin Donnelly
Pop Culture
Jennifer Lawrence & Kim Kardashian's Friendship Is Up In The...
If you're keeping up with of where people stand in Jennifer Lawrence's life, here's a handy cheat sheet. Amy Schumer: close friend. Harvey Weinstein:
by
Erin Donnelly
Entertainment News
Notting Hill
Actress Emma Chambers Dead At 53
Ain't no sunshine when she's gone, indeed. Emma Chambers, the actress who played Hugh Grant's lovable sister in the 1999 rom-com Notting Hill, has passed
by
Erin Donnelly
Music
No, That Wasn't A Random Drunk Girl Photobombing Liam Payne
Fame is so fickle. You can start the evening on the red carpet, railing against sexism in the music industry. A couple of hours later, and you're the
by
Erin Donnelly
TV Shows
Luke Pell Doesn't Want To Be The
Bachelor
Bad Guy A...
Since Luke Pell took a proverbial hockey stick to Bachelor Winter Games love interest Stassi Yaramchuk's heart, he wants the world to know that he's no
by
Erin Donnelly
Travel
A New Technology Will Soon Let Airlines Charge Different Fares F...
If you're the sort of traveler who swears by intense comparison shopping, price alerts, and only purchasing flights at midnight during a full moon
by
Erin Donnelly
Music
The Sexiest Songs Of All Time
Everyone has that song that makes their blood rush, their face flush, and their pulse quicken. It's the jam you always have queued up when there's even
by
Erin Donnelly
TV Shows
Adam Rippon Takes A Pass On NBC Job To Walk In The Olympics Closi...
Update: Sorry NBC, but Rippon has chosen to support Team USA over headlining primetime. Though NBC announced that Rippon would join them as a
by
Erin Donnelly
Pop Culture
This Brunette Blake Lively Fan Art Is Blowing Our Minds
If you want to see Blake Lively without her signature rib-grazing blonde strands, note that her lead role in the upcoming thriller The Rhythm Section
by
Erin Donnelly
Pop Culture
Kate Beckinsale Reveals The Secret To A Movie-Worthy Bubble Bath
We can always count on Kate Beckinsale to tell it like it is. She's basically the Quincy Jones of British leading ladies — at least when it comes to
by
Erin Donnelly
Movies
Stars Share Their Support For
Black Panther
: "This Is Us...
Black Panther isn't just a film — it's a cultural movement. Movie theaters have been turned into African-influenced fashion shows and voter registration
by
Erin Donnelly
TV Shows
Bachelor Winter Games
May End With A Proposal — & Some M...
This post contains spoilers for The Bachelor Winter Games. Read at your own risk. We knew to expect icy conditions on The Bachelor Winter Games, but we
by
Erin Donnelly
Movies
37 Movies That'll Make You Feel Just Fine About Being Single...
There are plenty of films about people being single on Valentine's Day. The trouble is, two hours and a cringe-worthy singalong with her besties later,
by
Jenni Miller
Entertainment News
E!
Drops Investigation Into Allegations About Ryan Seacrest
Update: After an investigation, E! says they've found insufficient evidence to support accusations of inappropriate conduct made against Ryan Seacrest by
by
Erin Donnelly
Books & Art
These Are The Saddest Books You'll Ever Read
There are some books you pick up because you know they'll be tear-jerkers, and you're not opposed to a good cry. Then there are the books that
by
Lauren Le Vine
Living
Ikea's Founder Is Dead At 91
Ingvar Kamprad, the Swedish entrepreneur who founded Ikea at just 17 years of age, has died, BBC reports. He was 91 years old. Ikea confirmed the death
by
Erin Donnelly
TV Shows
This
Bachelor
Favorite Is Getting Her Own Show About Love
If you're of the mind that too much Bachelor content is never enough, you're in luck: One of the dating reality show franchise's most popular
by
Erin Donnelly
Pop Culture
Riverdale
Inspired A Makeover Meme & People Can't G...
Never underestimate the power of Veronica Lodge. Two months ago — Riverdale season 2, episode 6, to be precise — Camila Mendes' haughty heroine said
by
Erin Donnelly
