Celebrities Who Almost Got Married

At the risk of sounding like the second-best song from Dirty Dancing, love is strange. Throw fame into the mix and all hell is bound to break loose. Celebrities meet, fall in love, and pop the question in a romantic proposal they'll later have their publicists leak to Us Weekly. Sometimes it all ends up happily ever after. Sometimes it ends in divorce. Sometimes it doesn't even make it down the aisle, culminating in tears and magazine covers with two headshots slashed by the jagged line of heartbreak. It's like The Bachelor, times a million.
While Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus' rekindled romance is a reminder that we should never give up hope on our favorite lovebirds, it's almost mind-boggling to consider some of the famous folks who went through a proposal, flashed a ring, contemplated growing old together, and maybe even went to Williams-Sonoma and registered for some Le Creuset. Like, Julia Roberts and Kiefer Sutherland could have been grandparents by now. Nicole Kidman very nearly became her Big Little Lies costar Zoë Kravitz's stepmom. More alarmingly: Guys, we almost missed out on Zigi and TomKat.
It's hard to imagine these stars picking out china patterns and debating the merits of chocolate ganache over cream cream cheese icing, but they almost certainly did — before it all went wrong, anyway. But hey: Don't cry because it's over; smile because it happened.
Read These Entertainment Stories Next: