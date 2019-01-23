Remember when TV couples slept in twin beds and everyone pretty much assumed that Little Ricky was the product of some immaculate conception? Remember when you could watch a show and not worry about a parent or nephew walking in on you? Remember when David Caruso's bare buns on NYPD Blue was as steamy as it got, which is to say, not steamy at all?
Now you don't even need cable to see your favorite TV characters doing the deed, though it certainly doesn't hurt. Viola Davis is pulling out her back. Merkin sales must fly through the roof when Outlander is filming. Frank and Claire Underwood are having threesomes and Remy Danton is a cunning linguist. Thanks to Broad City, "pegging" has entered the mainstream lexicon.
Advertisement
It's hard to play favorites, especially when so much of the good stuff isn't available on YouTube, but these small-screen sex scenes stand out from the rest. Was it good for you?
1 of 75
2 of 75
Advertisement
3 of 75
4 of 75
5 of 75
6 of 75
7 of 75
Advertisement
8 of 75
9 of 75
11 of 75
12 of 75
Advertisement
13 of 75
14 of 75
15 of 75
16 of 75
17 of 75
Advertisement
18 of 75
19 of 75
20 of 75
21 of 75
22 of 75
Advertisement
23 of 75
24 of 75
25 of 75
26 of 75
27 of 75
Advertisement
28 of 75
29 of 75
30 of 75
31 of 75
32 of 75
Advertisement
33 of 75
34 of 75
35 of 75
36 of 75
37 of 75
Advertisement
38 of 75
39 of 75
40 of 75
41 of 75
42 of 75
Advertisement
43 of 75
44 of 75
45 of 75
46 of 75
47 of 75
Advertisement
48 of 75
49 of 75
50 of 75
51 of 75
52 of 75
Advertisement
53 of 75
54 of 75
55 of 75
56 of 75
57 of 75
Advertisement
59 of 75
60 of 75
61 of 75
62 of 75
Advertisement
63 of 75
Jon Snow & Ygritte, Game of Thrones
It turns out Jon Snow does know something.
Pictured: Kit Harington and Rose Leslie in Game of Thrones
It turns out Jon Snow does know something.
Pictured: Kit Harington and Rose Leslie in Game of Thrones
64 of 75
65 of 75
66 of 75
Nicky & Morello, Orange Is the New Black
In which Nicky makes Morello see God.
Pictured: Natasha Lyonne and Yael Stone in Orange Is the New Black
In which Nicky makes Morello see God.
Pictured: Natasha Lyonne and Yael Stone in Orange Is the New Black
67 of 75
Libby & Robert, Masters of Sex
One second, they're discussing the roles to which society confines them, the next, they’re making rapturous love on the kitchen floor.
Pictured: Caitlin Fitzgerald and Jocko Sims in Masters of Sex
One second, they're discussing the roles to which society confines them, the next, they’re making rapturous love on the kitchen floor.
Pictured: Caitlin Fitzgerald and Jocko Sims in Masters of Sex
Advertisement
68 of 75
69 of 75
70 of 75
71 of 75
Sons of Anarchy, "Fucktage"
Almost every member of the SAMCRO gang is getting it on in the explicit opening montage of an episode called "Faith and Despondency." Also note Wendy engaging in some battery-operated self-loving.
Pictured: Charlie Hunnam in Sons of Anarchy
Almost every member of the SAMCRO gang is getting it on in the explicit opening montage of an episode called "Faith and Despondency." Also note Wendy engaging in some battery-operated self-loving.
Pictured: Charlie Hunnam in Sons of Anarchy
73 of 75
75 of 75
Like this post? There's more. Get tons of celebrity news, fun takes on pop culture, and trending stories on the Refinery29 Entertainment Facebook page. Like us on Facebook — we'll see you there!
Advertisement