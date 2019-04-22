Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Hottest Sex Scenes
Relationships
How
Jane The Virgin
Reimagined On-Screen Sex
by
Jaclyn Friedman
More from Hottest Sex Scenes
TV Shows
The
Game Of Thrones
Sex Scenes We Can't Unsee
Elena Nicolaou
Apr 22, 2019
Hottest Sex Scenes
These Amazon Prime Movies Are So Hot They’re Almost Porn
Erika W. Smith
Mar 13, 2019
Movies
Gloria Bell
Has All The Hot Sex You Want This Weekend
Anne Cohen
Mar 8, 2019
Movies
The Absolute Sexiest Movies On Netflix
Is there anything more fascinating than the endless contortions of the human heart — and the human body? Probably not, since most movies, books, and pop
by
Elena Nicolaou
Entertainment
The Hottest TV Sex Scenes
Remember when TV couples slept in twin beds and everyone pretty much assumed that Little Ricky was the product of some immaculate conception? Remember
by
Refinery29 Editors
Sex
6 Ways To Recreate The
Varsity Blues
Whipped Cream Scene...
The 20th anniversary of the movie Varsity Blues is Tuesday, and it's pretty much impossible to talk about that movie without mentioning about that whipped
by
Cory Stieg
Sex
10 Steamy and Free Erotic Literature Sites
While we’re all for porn you can watch, sometimes porn you can read is even better. Erotic fiction, or literotica, as it’s sometimes called, allows
by
Kasandra Brabaw
TV Shows
The Best Threesome Scenes In Movies & TV
Threesomes — everyone has them. Okay, well, not everyone, but some people do! Sure, the practice is still somewhat taboo in movies and TV. But plenty of
by
Hayden Manders
Relationships
Cool Me Down: "Don't Get Too Excited For A Technician"
Pallavi Alvarez pressed her hand to the small of her back and stretched, trying to work the kinks and aches out of her body. It had been years since
by
Alisha Rai
TV Shows
The Best Hookups On
True Blood
, From Neck-Twisting Hate ...
It's been nearly 10 years since True Blood's vampires came out of the coffin, exposing Sookie Stackhouse (Anna Paquin) and her Bon Temps neighbors to a
by
Anne Cohen
Movies
Why There Isn't More Male Nudity In
The Spy Who Dumped M...
This story contains mild spoilers for The Spy Who Dumped Me. In one scene in Susanna Fogel's The Spy Who Dumped Me, accidental spies Morgan (Kate
by
Anne Cohen
Movies
Sex On The Beach Movie Scenes To Copy This Summer
Next time you’re caught in a thunderstorm and feel the urge to make out with someone, blame the movies. We can thank pop culture for molding certain
by
Elena Nicolaou
Movie Reviews
Disobedience
Review: A Taboo Love Story That's More...
If you're going to make a movie in which Rachel Weisz spits in Rachel McAdams' mouth during sex, it seems fair to assume that you know people are going to
by
Anne Cohen
Movies
Introducing Geraldine Viswanathan
, Blockers
' Breako...
Warning: This interview contains mild spoilers for Blockers. Leslie Mann, John Cena, and Ike Barinholtz may be getting top billing for Blockers, but
by
Anne Cohen
Hottest Sex Scenes
The Hottest Movie Sex Scenes, Ever (NSFW)
Sex scenes, we've seen a few. The first times that seldom bear resemblance to anyone's real first time. The quick-my-wife-is-out-of-town humpfests that
by
Refinery29 Editors
Music
The All Time Steamiest Songs From Movie Sex Scenes
The art of the playlist is hard to master. Does this party playlist strike an appropriate balance between ironic oldies and songs that’ll be popular in
by
Elena Nicolaou
Movies
The Most Exploitative On-Screen Sex Scenes, Ever
This story was originally published on February 2, 2016. Picture, if you will, the last time you vacuumed your home or did any type of housework. What
by
Lauren Le Vine
TV Shows
A Guide To Watching All The Sex On
The Crown
Season 2
Warning: This post contains spoilers for The Crown, Season 2. There's a rumor going around that The Crown is not a sexy show. This is, obviously,
by
Anne Cohen
Movies
Why People Are So Obsessed With The Fish Man From
The Shape O...
Warning: Spoilers ahead for the film The Shape of Water. Hollywood's next big sex symbol doesn't even have a name. Actually, he's not a man at all, and
by
Rebecca Farley
Movies
The Disaster Artist
Makes An Important Point About The S...
Warning: This post contains minor spoilers for The Disaster Artist. You don't have to have seen The Room to enjoy The Disaster Artist, but it helps. The
by
Anne Cohen
Movies
The Most Important Thing You Need To Know About The Peach Scene I...
You may have noticed a lot of peaches popping up on your Twitter feed recently. Fear not, it's not an obscure cult, or a new youth term you have yet to
by
Anne Cohen
Movies
Anna Faris Was Super Reluctant To Do That
Scary
Movi...
Back in the heyday of the gross-out comedy, few sequences were as, well, gross as the spectacular sex scene between Anna Faris and Jon Abrahams in Scary
by
Sabrina Rojas Weiss
Hottest Sex Scenes
This Is The Peach-Centric Movie Sex Scene Everyone Will Be Talkin...
There's no movie the Refinery29 staff is looking forward to more than Call Me By Your Name. It stars Armie Hammer and Timothée Chalamet, is based on
by
Kathryn Lindsay
TV Shows
Why Going Back In Time Would Actually Suck (Sorry,
Outlander<...
Outlander is pretty much my ideal show. There's time travel, ambitious female characters, intrigue, sex with hot Scottish rebels, and — do you really
by
Anne Cohen
Movies
Kirsten Dunst Hated Shooting This Sex Scene
If you think watching sex scenes can get awkward, imagine how awkward it can be for the actors filming them. In an interview with E! News, Kirsten Dunst
by
Meghan De Maria
TV Shows
Ed Sheeran's
Game Of Thrones
Role Includes Not Dyin...
Ed Sheeran is appearing on season 7 of Game of Thrones because he is famous enough to do so. He isn't an actor in a literal sense, but I have hopes that
by
Morgan Baila
Hottest Sex Scenes
19 Outstanding Movie & TV Scenes Starring Cunning Linguists
Alright, you asked for it, and you're gonna get it. No, really: You literally asked for it in the comments of this post from last weekend — a roundup of
by
Lexi Nisita
Pop Culture
Ryan Reynolds Is Totally Chill With Blake Lively's Sex Scenes
Few things in this world are more fascinating than the idea of a filmed sex scene. One wonders, is it weird for the actors involved? What about the
by
Rebecca Farley
TV Shows
Harlots
Proves That Having Women Behind The Camera Makes...
Game of Thrones made headlines last year for unleashing its first full-frontal penis. Sure, the scene was half-a-split-second long, and featured a male
by
Anne Cohen
TV Shows
Why Ryan Murphy Insisted On Having Sex Scenes In
Feud: Bette ...
On last night's episode of Feud: Bette and Joan, — about the bitter rivalry between screen legends Bette Davis and Joan Crawford — viewers were
by
Carolyn L. Todd
More Stories
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted