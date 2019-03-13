Story from Hottest Sex Scenes

These Amazon Prime Movies Are So Hot They’re Almost Porn

Erika W. Smith
PHoto: Bleeker Street Media/Moviestore/REX/Shutterstock.
Whether it’s part of an Oscar-winning film or the best part of a movie with a 0% Rotten Tomatoes rating, a lot of us love a good sex scene… and it's even better if it’s available to watch on a streaming platform from the comfort of your own home. And although Amazon Prime might not be highlighting those “Steamy Romantic Movies” in the same way that Netflix does, they are definitely there.
Here, we’ve found the sexiest movies streaming on Amazon Prime. They’re perfect for a night in, whether you watch them alone with popcorn or cue them up for your next Amazon Prime and chill sesh with a partner. There are some award-winners, some classics, and some hidden indie gems — not to mention a clunker or two with a notable sex scene. “Sexy” doesn’t necessarily mean good, because sometimes that’s not what you’re looking for but there are plenty of legitimately good movies on this list, too. Enjoy!
Disobedience (2017)



This romantic drama directed by Sebastián Lelio stars Rachel Weisz as Ronit and Rachel McAdams as Esti, two former friends and who reunite and rekindle their romantic relationship after Ronit’s father dies and she returns to the Orthodox Jewish community she grew up in. Although the movie is a little sad, the intense sex scene made headlines.

Original Sin (2001)



This erotic thriller directed by Michael Cristofer stars Angelina Jolie and Antonio Banderas as scheming newlyweds. Be warned: This one has a 12% on Rotten Tomatoes. But you’re not watching it for the plot.

The Handmaiden (2016)



Based on the Sarah Waters novel Fingersmith, this erotic thriller directed by Park Chan-wook stars Kim Tae-ri as Sook-hee, a pickpocket who cons her way into a job as handmaiden for Lady Hideko (Kim Min-hee). The two fall for each other and team up to outwit Lady Hideko’s creepy uncle.

Bound (1996)



The Wachowskis’ directorial debut, this neo-noir thriller stars Jennifer Tilly and Gina Gershon as two women who plan a heist to steal $2 million (and have an affair, too).

Basic Instinct 2 (2006)



The original Basic Instinct has that infamous leg-crossing scene, and the sequel attempts to outdo the original when it comes to sex — it features an orgy scene.

Adore (2013)



Naomi Watts and Robin Wright stars as two women who have affairs with each other’s sons in this Anne Fontaine-directed drama.

What Other Couples Do (2013)



Four L.A. couples play a “kissing game” (as you do) in this dramedy directed by Courtney Daniels.

Hello I Must Be Going (2012)



Melanie Lynskey stars as a divorcée who finds a younger lover (Christopher Abbott) in this dramedy directed by Todd Louiso.

Good Dick (2008)



The title says it all. Marianna Palka (who also wrote and directed) stars as a reclusive young woman with a fondness for '80s porn. She strikes up a unique relationship with a video store clerk played by Jason Ritter.

