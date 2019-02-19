The Sexiest Movies On Amazon Prime Right Now

Netflix has sexy movies. Hulu has sexy movies. And thought it might not seem as obvious, let me tell you, Amazon Video has sexy movies too.
As a streaming obsessive, I can confirm Amazon Video’s platform is the hardest to traverse. That makes sense, as the digital giant was originally created as a place to get people to buy DVDs — not binge movies and TV shows. So, it may be harder than usual to actually find Amazon’s sexiest movies to stream.
That’s where we come in. We've tracked down all the most sultry films available on the platform, so you don't have to scroll through endlist lists of obscure titles, waiting to land on that one that will make your eyes twinkle in anticiption. Keep reading to see what we picked out. You’ll find everything from sensual classics to the indies you didn’t know you need to see.
Advertisement