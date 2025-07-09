Two Things Can Be True: Cierra Was Wrong & Love Island Mishandled Her Exit

There’s a double standard at play. Both Cierra and Nic used anti-Asian language, yet only one is being held accountable. Austin shared racist ideologies about Black people, yet his Instagram and TikTok posts are filled with positive comments. All of their old posts are a reflection of how this country continues to approach race. Though it’s important to correct people when they say and do offensive things, nothing good comes from dogpiling onto those already facing scrutiny. That effort would be better spent pressuring legislators to pass bills that actually help disenfranchised communities. And the fallout speaks to how easy it is for society to “cancel” women over men.