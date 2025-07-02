These 6 Netflix Treats Are Worth Watching In July

For those old enough to remember the Project X movie, it was a pop culture moment like no other. Based loosely on the plot of a real-life teenager who threw an out-of-control house party, the term ‘Project X’ subsequently entered the cultural lexicon for Tumblr teens. Now, for the first time, the real Dutch teenager who created an open Facebook event in 2012 speaks about how things went so wrong so quickly when tens of thousands of people signed up to attend. Ending in a full-blown riot and an estimated £15,000 in damages, the doc details exactly how one teenage girl from a tiny town threw the most viral party of the 2010s.