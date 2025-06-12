In Materialists, Dakota Johnson Wears A Working Girl-Inspired Uniform, Proenza Schouler Gown & Dôen Florals

“We need something that pops. But simultaneously, it shouldn't be something that's going to steal any shine from the bride,” says Danabassis of her thinking, which led to the pairing of the “origami-style dress” with silver Bottega Veneta heels. “Also, the dress is not too fussy. In reality, yes, it was a fussy dress. We had to make sure that it was tied perfectly [at the back]. But it was really simple. Like, you can function in it.”