Aritzia & Sperry Put A Fresh Spin On The Boat Shoe Trend

The Sperry x Aritzia Slim Boat has a sleek, narrow toe box and anti-slip outsole (because functional fashion is at the heart of the fisherman trend). It comes in full-grain leather, and is available in brown and light brown colorways.Meanwhile, the Sperry x Aritzia Authentic Original 2-Eye , which resembles a loafer (also very on trend ), features premium leather, rawhide laces, and the brand’s signature “Razor-Cut Wave-Siping” outsole. These are available in brown and tan.Perhaps the most exciting part is that both these styles can be customized (and we love customization… hello shoe charm trend ). They each come with three sets of interchangeable laces, including colorful ones, to make these shoes even more versatile… and spring-ready.All that’s left to do is reel and hook these styles so you can start sporting them around spring gatherings and boardwalk strolls. The collaboration is available to shop now on Aritzia’s website and select stores. Then, shop them on Sperry’s website on March 25.