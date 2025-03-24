Boat Shoes Are The “Ugly” Shoe Trend Taking Over Spring 2025

All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
All aboard! If Crocs were the “ugly” shoe of 2023, and Clarks Wallabees were the comeback queen of 2024, then boat shoes are the unexpected shoe trend of 2025 — and they’re already reeling us in.
The nautical-meets-collegiate shoe was created in 1935 (yep, 90 years ago!) by Paul Sperry after he slipped off his boat but noticed his dog, whose paws were naturally non-slip, didn't. Inspired, Sperry cut patterned grooves into blank rubber shoe soles, developing the world's first non-slip boat shoe, according to the brand. Typically defined by grippy rubber soles, sturdy leather laces, water-repellant and stain-proof materials (apart from the trendy suede styles), and a sleek silhouette reminiscent of a loafer-moccasin-driver hybrid, boat shoes are functional but also surprisingly… fashionable?
A few years later, they became the official shoe of the U.S. Navy. Then when President John F. Kennedy casually sported them in the 1960s, they cemented their place as a preppy wardrobe staple. In 1980, The Official Preppy Handbook, written by Lisa Birnbach, even featured Sperry Top-Siders on the cover, calling them a preppy essential. Since then, brands like G.H. Bass, Sebago, and Tod’s have also become synonymous with the style.
While they may have stepped out of the spotlight for a while, boat shoes are officially back and approved by the fashion set. During the spring/summer 2024 season, Miu Miu showcased models sporting preppy-inspired outfits, many complete with worn-in, brown leather boat shoes. (And at the brand’s recent fall/winter 2025 show, actor Emma Corrin was spotted wearing a pair.) Meanwhile, Bally’s spring/summer 2024 collection incorporated boat shoes into an edgier look, styling them with a leather blazer and hot pants.
Fast forward to the spring/summer 2025 shows, and even more designers embraced the trend — from Loewe and Monse to Collina Strada, where Refinery29 Powerhouse Ella Emhoff rocked the look from the front row.
Now that we’re actually in spring 2025, boat shoe mania is in full force. From tried-and-true footwear brands like Rothy’s and Stuart Weitzman to elevated labels like Massimo Dutti, Vince, and Sandro.
And with The White Lotus’ Ratliff family giving Southern preppy style a pop culture boost and the TikTok-viral fisherman aesthetic making nautical stripes and netted bags mainstream, it’s officially boat shoes’ time to shine again. Whether you’re into leather lug-soles or thinner suede options, there’s a pair for everyone looking to dip their toes into this formerly “ugly” shoe trend.
