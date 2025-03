Boat Shoes Are The “Ugly” Shoe Trend Taking Over Spring 2025

All aboard! If Crocs were the “ugly” shoe of 2023, and Clarks Wallabees were the comeback queen of 2024, then boat shoes are the unexpected shoe trend of 2025 — and they’re already reeling us in.The nautical-meets-collegiate shoe was created in 1935 (yep, 90 years ago!) by Paul Sperry after he slipped off his boat but noticed his dog, whose paws were naturally non-slip, didn't. Inspired, Sperry cut patterned grooves into blank rubber shoe soles, developing the world's first non-slip boat shoe, according to the brand . Typically defined by grippy rubber soles, sturdy leather laces, water-repellant and stain-proof materials (apart from the trendy suede styles), and a sleek silhouette reminiscent of a loafer-moccasin-driver hybrid, boat shoes are functional but also surprisingly… fashionable?A few years later, they became the official shoe of the U.S. Navy. Then when President John F. Kennedy casually sported them in the 1960s, they cemented their place as a preppy wardrobe staple. In 1980, The Official Preppy Handbook, written by Lisa Birnbach, even featured Sperry Top-Siders on the cover, calling them a preppy essential. Since then, brands like G.H. Bass, Sebago, and Tod’s have also become synonymous with the style.