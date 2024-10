6 Styling Tricks To Steal From This Season’s Runways

While it might be hard to beat a Mickey Mouse tee on an actual Disneyland runway (Coperni wins the award for best venue this season), plenty of SS25 shows will inspire you to whip out your graphic T-shirt collection. On the couture side, Loewe sent feathery tees emblazoned with Van Gogh and Manet artwork down its runway, while Vaquera layered vintage-style printed tees under strappy dresses and over full maxi skirts. Statement-makers can follow in the footsteps of Ester Manas, who paired an “elephant in the room” top with a sheer skirt to address the lack of body diversity at fashion week.