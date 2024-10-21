6 Styling Tricks To Steal From This Season’s Runways

Why wear one belt when you can wear two? From Miu Miu and Schiaparelli to Chopova Lowena and Brandon Maxwell, brands got the memo to double up on the simple accessory this season. All kinds of belts are welcome and mismatching is encouraged. Consider mixing chain belts with classic leather styles or wearing two statement pieces. Look for pieces with built-in double belts, too, like Ganni’s SS25 trench coats.