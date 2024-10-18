6 Styling Tricks To Steal From This Season’s Runways

All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
Fashion Month recently rounded out its circuit in Paris and the four weeks of runways were brimming with trends, from bubble hems and bloomers in New York to ultra-low necklines and embellished collars in London. Although the brands’ spring/summer 2025 collections won’t be shoppable until next year, the runways were the perfect place to find styling tips and tricks that we can swipe ASAP.
Labels like Loewe and Nanushka left coats and blazers half-buttoned for chic effortlessness, while Miu Miu and Louis Vuitton championed over-the-top accessorising. Elsewhere, brands like Coperni and Ester Manas made us want to dress up our favourite graphic T-shirts for upcoming nights out. It’s not just about what the models wore but how they wore it — and this season’s runways were masterclasses.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
If you want to know the best styling tricks from all of Fashion Month, scroll on to find the most creative outfit combinations and best accessories hacks that’ll take your autumn ‘fits up a notch.
Fashion Month Styling Hack: Half-Buttoned Layers
The half-buttoned jacket was this season’s most nonchalant styling trick. Brands like Tibi, Etro, Nanushka and Loewe all left blazers slightly open to show off the chicest bit of torso. Kallmeyer and Erdem left long jackets open to reveal outfits underneath, while Tolu Coker and Mugler went for jackets unzipped. This season, try leaving one or two buttons undone — what you wear (or don’t wear) underneath is what completes the ‘fit.
Fashion Month Styling Hack: Layered Belts
Why wear one belt when you can wear two? From Miu Miu and Schiaparelli to Chopova Lowena and Brandon Maxwell, brands got the memo to double up on the simple accessory this season. All kinds of belts are welcome and mismatching is encouraged. Consider mixing chain belts with classic leather styles or wearing two statement pieces. Look for pieces with built-in double belts, too, like Ganni’s SS25 trench coats.
Fashion Month Styling Hack: Dressed Up Tees
While it might be hard to beat a Mickey Mouse tee on an actual Disneyland runway (Coperni wins the award for best venue this season), plenty of SS25 shows will inspire you to whip out your graphic T-shirt collection. On the couture side, Loewe sent feathery tees emblazoned with Van Gogh and Manet artwork down its runway, while Vaquera layered vintage-style printed tees under strappy dresses and over full maxi skirts. Statement-makers can follow in the footsteps of Ester Manas, who paired an “elephant in the room” top with a sheer skirt to address the lack of body diversity at fashion week.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Fashion Month Styling Hack: Sheer Knee-High Socks
Hosiery socks are the perfect accessory for autumn party looks. Brands like Ahluwalia, GCDS and Tibi all brought out sheer socks on this season’s runways, pairing them with mini skirts, dresses and shorts suits. Meanwhile, Chanel styled patterned knee-highs with pumps and KNWLS tucked them under tall boots. Consider using your sheer socks for a delightful pop of colour, too.
Fashion Month Styling Hack: Pretty Print Clashes
Print clashes don't always have to be jarring, as proven by this season’s subtle statement pairings that featured strikingly similar prints. For spring/summer 2025, Marques’Almeida styled an outfit with contrasting floral prints, Burberry stacked various stripes from top to bottom and Dries Van Noten had us seeing spots in different hues. Meanwhile, Acne Studios clashed earth-toned plaids for some stylish, kaleidoscopic looks.
Fashion Month Styling Hack: Functional Formal
Designers unapologetically paired super functional jackets on top of formal outfits this season, providing all the validation we need ahead of cold and wet weather. Cecilie Bahnsen debuted a North Face collab, styling long windbreakers with midi dresses. Burberry and Coperni paired sequinned gowns under puffer jackets (gasp!), Simone Rocha layered raincoats over tutus and Atlein put hooded outdoorsy jackets over cutout dresses. The trick here is all about confidence.