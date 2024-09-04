It’s finally that time of year to embrace breezy-weather outings, spooky-season decorations, pumpkin spice flavours, and, of course, autumn fashion. As we move forward from our summer favourites during this transitional weather period, Refinery29 editors are starting to take their autumn must-haves out for a spin.
For September and onward, we’re opting for versatile staples like fitted T-shirts, silk midi skirts and mules that can serve as the building blocks of day-to-night outfits. We’re also slipping into tried-and-true shoes like ballet flats and booties, updated with pops of colour and fun textures. Plus, we’re starting to layer up in lightweight cardigans, hoodies, puffer jackets, and vest waistcoats (a major autumn 2024 jacket trend), that are appropriate for the changing weather.
Read on to learn more about our favourite picks and get inspired to style your autumn outfits. And since our cold-weather fashion essentials span reader-favourite brands like Vagabond, Damson Madder, and Gap, we’re positive you’ll be able to find pieces you’ll want to add to your wardrobe immediately, too.
All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.