For September and onward, we’re opting for versatile staples like fitted T-shirts, silk midi skirts and mules that can serve as the building blocks of day-to-night outfits. We’re also slipping into tried-and-true shoes like ballet flats and booties, updated with pops of colour and fun textures. Plus, we’re starting to layer up in lightweight cardigans , hoodies, puffer jackets, and vest waistcoats (a major autumn 2024 jacket trend ), that are appropriate for the changing weather.