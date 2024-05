Gap x Dôen Collaboration Has Your Summer Dressing Needs Covered

Grab your sister because Gap has dropped its newest collaboration with California clothing label Dôen , and it's all about celebrating sisterhood. The limited-edition Gap x Dôen collection , which is availablefeatures womenswear, kids’ apparel, and accessories with shared styles and prints to match with your sister… or bestie… or daughter! And, quite appropriately, model-sister duo Lily Aldridge and Ruby Aldridge are fronting the campaign by showing off the pieces.So if you’re looking for timeless summer essentials with a reimagined feminine twist, continue reading and perusing this sweet collection, which you can shop here now.