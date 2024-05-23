Gap x Dôen Collaboration Has Your Summer Dressing Needs Covered

All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
Grab your sister because Gap has dropped its newest collaboration with California clothing label Dôen, and it's all about celebrating sisterhood. The limited-edition Gap x Dôen collection, which is available today, 23 May features womenswear, kids’ apparel, and accessories with shared styles and prints to match with your sister… or bestie… or daughter! And, quite appropriately, model-sister duo Lily Aldridge and Ruby Aldridge are fronting the campaign by showing off the pieces.
So if you’re looking for timeless summer essentials with a reimagined feminine twist, continue reading and perusing this sweet collection, which you can shop here now.
So if you’re looking for timeless summer essentials with a reimagined feminine twist, continue reading and perusing this sweet collection, which you can shop here now.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
According to a press release, “The collection merges Gap and Dôen’s most-loved essentials and California classics in a celebration of individuality and timeless femininity.” The 51-piece collection therefore features “floral prints, eyelet, and flowy silhouettes” that are playful and perfect for spring. This spans everything from trendy dresses and summer denim to matching sets and loungewear (oh, and cute tote bags, of course), all between £12 and £100.
“As with all our Dôen designs, the collaboration pieces were designed to be loved, worn in, and passed down — and we’re beyond excited to partner with Gap,” Dôen co-founder and CCO Katherine Kleveland said in the press release.
President and CEO of Gap, Mark Breitbard, also said, “Gap partners with brands that champion originality and use fashion as a powerful form of self-expression. I can't wait to welcome Dôen fans to the Gap family to experience our product in a fresh new way.”