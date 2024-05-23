ADVERTISEMENT
Gap x Dôen Collaboration Has Your Summer Dressing Needs Covered

Victoria Montalti
Last Updated 23 May 2024, 12:02
Photo: Courtesy of Gap.
Grab your sister because Gap has dropped its newest collaboration with California clothing label Dôen, and it's all about celebrating sisterhood. The limited-edition Gap x Dôen collection, which is available today, 23 May features womenswear, kids’ apparel, and accessories with shared styles and prints to match with your sister… or bestie… or daughter! And, quite appropriately, model-sister duo Lily Aldridge and Ruby Aldridge are fronting the campaign by showing off the pieces.

So if you’re looking for timeless summer essentials with a reimagined feminine twist, continue reading and perusing this sweet collection, which you can shop here now.
Photo: Courtesy of Gap.
Gap x Dôen
Dôen High Waisted Wide Leg Denim Trousers
£75.00
Gap
According to a press release, “The collection merges Gap and Dôen’s most-loved essentials and California classics in a celebration of individuality and timeless femininity.” The 51-piece collection therefore features “floral prints, eyelet, and flowy silhouettes” that are playful and perfect for spring. This spans everything from trendy dresses and summer denim to matching sets and loungewear (oh, and cute tote bags, of course), all between £12 and £100.
Gap x Dôen
Dôen Logo Sweatshirt
£50.00
Gap
Gap x Dôen
Dôen Floral Midi Dress
£95.00
Gap
“As with all our Dôen designs, the collaboration pieces were designed to be loved, worn in, and passed down — and we’re beyond excited to partner with Gap,” Dôen co-founder and CCO Katherine Kleveland said in the press release. 
Gap x Dôen
Dôen High Waisted Wide Leg Chino Trousers
£65.00
Gap
Gap x Dôen
Dôen Oversized Icon Denim Jacket
£80.00
Gap
President and CEO of Gap, Mark Breitbard, also said, “Gap partners with brands that champion originality and use fashion as a powerful form of self-expression. I can't wait to welcome Dôen fans to the Gap family to experience our product in a fresh new way.”
Gap x Dôen
Dôen Cropped Floral Cami
£45.00
Gap
Gap x Dôen
Dôen Eyelet Mini Dress
£90.00
Gap
Gap x Dôen
Dôen Eyelet Midi Dress
£100.00
Gap
Gap x Dôen
Dôen Floral Mini Dress
£75.00
Gap
Gap x Dôen
Dôen Floral Midi Skirt
£55.00
Gap
Gap x Dôen
Dôen Pointelle Sleeveless Vest
£25.00
Gap
Gap x Dôen
Dôen Logo Tote Bag
£50.00
Gap
Gap x Dôen
Dôen High Waisted Wide Leg Denim Trousers
£75.00
Gap
Gap x Dôen
Dôen Vegan Suede Logo Tote Bag
£50.00
Gap
