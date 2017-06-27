Got Me Slippin': Summer's Most Versatile Dress

Slip dresses have become a wardrobe essential over the past few years, the '90s and '00s staple having had a contemporary refresh. Tartan and lace was worn by everyone from Gwen Stefani to Courtney Love back in the riot grrrl days, while Jennifer Aniston made a great case for mules and a simple slip in the early 2000s. Now, the oh-so-easy dress is taking our wardrobes seamlessly from a wrapped-up winter (worn over roll necks and tights) to the height of summer.
For SS17, designers rolled out slips of all lengths, fabrics and prints, too. Teatum Jones paired lilac floral dresses with matching socks, Givenchy gave us agate-printed slips, and Ottolinger's silk hems were slashed and shredded. Each x Other's were sky blue and floor-length, while Gypsy Sport styled theirs with one strap draped over sweaters. David Koma offered a sporty take in ice white, while Topshop Unique's thigh split encouraged us to go higher.
The most basic of shapes, the slip dress is the ultimate throw-it-on-and-go for summer days and evenings. Click through to see our pick of the bunch.