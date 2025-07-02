The Ultimate Guide To 2025’s Hottest Summer Fashion Trends
All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
It can be easy to fall into a fashion rut in the spring when April (and May) Showers make it wet and dreary outside — practical rain gear typically takes precedence over chic looks, after all. But that’s not the case once summer rears its head. Sure, we’ll still have the occasional thunderstorm, but the sunny, warm forecast makes outfit planning much more enjoyable. As such, it’s time to recharge your fashion batteries and feel inspired again. Luckily, the runways provided no shortage of summer 2025 trends to try over the next three months — and beyond.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
And if you can’t resist partaking in a viral internet trend, you’ll have several aesthetics to pick from this season too. For instance, the fisherman look — striped shirts, boat shoes, and bucket hats à la Nancy Meyers — reigned at shows like Sacai and Miu Miu. Now, the nautical style is gaining momentum off the runway, with indie brands such as Everlane and STAUD releasing beachy ready-to-wear and accessories. Meanwhile, the boho revival is maintaining its grip on the masses this summer, thanks in part to Chloé’s creative director, Chemena Kamali, who has championed the look since taking the helm in 2023. The gauzy sheer dresses from the fashion house’s latest collection are sure to come out to play this season. From sequins to gingham, green and athletic-leaning styles, there are plenty of new trends that will be hard to unsee (and shop for) once you notice them.
Scroll below for a rundown of the summer trends ruling the style scene, as well as corresponding pieces to add to your warm weather rotation.
Summer 2025 Trend: Shine Bright
Sequins are no longer reserved for festive holiday parties or lavish nights out. This season, designers encourage you to incorporate sparkly looks into your everyday wardrobe. Prada, for instance, styled a shimmering silver gown underneath a bright yellow raincoat — because why not look fabulous in a storm? Sandy Liang, on the other hand, debuted a mini dress with a silver sequin top and lace sleeves, offering up something unexpected to wear to your next Saturday brunch. It may seem extravagant to dazzle in the daylight, but as shown by these heavy-hitters, there’s no reason you can’t.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Summer 2025 Trend: Boho Babe
Sienna Miller, Kate Moss…you know where we’re going with this. These two early aughts fashion icons embody the modern-day blueprint for the free-spirited look. In 2025, the eclectic aesthetic has been reimagined through a luxury lens. On the aforementioned Chloé runway, romantic lace frocks, billowy separates, and long pendant necklaces arrived in droves. Over at Isabel Marant, Glastonbury-ready fringe dresses, tops, and mini skirts effortlessly swished back and forth down the catwalk. You needn’t be at a musical festival to dabble in the trend, though; a sultry see-through or dreamy layered look are essentials for an evening out.
Summer 2025 Trend: Spot On
Designers have spoken: Polka dots are summer’s It print. Toeing the line between timeless and trendy, the pattern was out in full force on the runways. At Carolina Herrera, looks were splashed with the pattern in classic black-and-white, appearing in the form of matching sets, crochet dresses, pumps, and more. (Side note: Did you catch Meghann Fahy wearing one of the label’s older polka dot gowns in Netflix’s new hit series Sirens?) Acne Studios made the case for marrying a form-fitting spotted tee with wide-leg denim jeans or shorts. In the wise words of Hannah Montana: "Pop it, lock it, polka dot it.”
Summer 2025 Trend: Fisherman Core
Nautical, fisherman, coastal chic — whatever you like to call the aesthetic, there’s no denying it’s at the forefront of fashion this summer. The sea-inspired trend began brewing on the spring 2024 catwalks, primarily at Miu Miu (hello, boat shoes), and has now migrated to our social media feeds. In fact, we have a sneaking suspicion that not a day goes by without scrolling past a fashion person showing off their fisherman sandals or seashell jewellery. For a runway styling approach, take cues from Sacai and wear your Breton stripes alongside tailored white trousers.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Summer 2025 Trend: Sporty Spice
The industry’s love for athleisure is unwavering. Case in point: Technical yet elevated outerwear popped up at Miu Miu (by way of blouson jackets) and Rabanne (windbreakers). The shows also ushered in a new crop of luxe sweatpants, such as the roomy drawstring pairs at Tory Burch, which were rolled up and layered atop equally cute one-piece swimsuits. Any way you slice it, chic activewear is coming for your summer wardrobe.
Summer 2025 Trend: Green With Envy
Brat summer may be in the rearview mirror, but designers are keeping the green trend alive and well this year. And not just the Nickelodeon slime-esque hue Charli XCX became synonymous with — other shades, such as emerald, pistachio, and olive, got the runway stamp of approval, seen at the likes of Victoria Beckham, Valentino, and Gucci, among many more. Sorry, butter yellow, you have some competition.
Summer 2025 Trend: Mad For Plaid
You probably reach for your plaid looks ad nauseam during the fall. This year, however, designers want you to pull the classic pieces out a bit earlier. Acne Studios went all in on the pattern, styling a button-down shirt with a bubble skirt in a contrasting plaid print. Kallmeyer debuted a flirty checkered tank top alongside understated black trousers. Consider this the perfect between-seasons trend to tap into when early September rolls around.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT