Summer swimwear has come a long way since itty-bitty string bikinis were de rigueur for the beach and by the pool. These days, many of us are opting for on-trend swimsuits that don't show off too much skin and rather show off just enough. Case in point: the low-back swimsuit — high up front (to avoid any wave-induced slippage) and low in the back.
The world of low-back swimsuits is nearly limitless, with everywhere from Zara and Free People to Speedo and Topshop throwing their hats (or maillots) in the ring. While you may not get the line-less tan you're used to, it'll all be worth it when you don't have to spend any time adjusting and re-tying your string bikini after every dip in the water.
To help you find a swimsuit that's just right, we've laid out all the best straight-size and plus-size options for the season. Soon you'll be sailing through summer with these not-too-revealing, and not-too-conservative looks.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by us. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy or click on something we link to on our site, we may earn a commission.
