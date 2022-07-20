29 Swimwear Brands For Every Body Type & Budget

Our passport is renewed and ready for travel, the seaside Airbnb booked and our suitcase packed with the perfect beach reads. Hands up who else needs a serious swim drawer refresh? After a couple of locked down summers, it’s time for a new one-piece or bikini – but that’s easier said than done. There’s an ocean of choice out there, from skimpy string bikinis to sturdy, sea-worthy swimsuits. Not to mention all the cuts, colours, materials, compression choices, trending styles and textures floating about. It’s enough to make you feel completely at sea.
To save you a summer of confusion, we’ve done our own deep dive (last water pun, we promise) into the very best swim brands out there. We’ve considered affordability, sustainability and size inclusivity to bring you 29 choices for every budget and body type.
