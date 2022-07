29 Swimwear Brands For Every Body Type & Budget

Our passport is renewed and ready for travel, the seaside Airbnb booked and our suitcase packed with the perfect beach reads . Hands up who else needs a serious swim drawer refresh? After a couple of locked down summers, it’s time for a new one-piece or bikini – but that’s easier said than done. There’s an ocean of choice out there, from skimpy string bikinis to sturdy, sea-worthy swimsuits . Not to mention all the cuts, colours, materials, compression choices, trending styles and textures floating about. It’s enough to make you feel completely at sea.