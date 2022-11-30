At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.



I vividly remember being at a waterpark when I was 11, refusing to take off my iconic Piping Hot board shorts that I proudly wore over my bikini bottoms before I went on all the waterslides. Not because I loved them, but because I had this relentless fear that, one day, I'd come off a ride swimsuit-less and have to wade bare bottom out of the shallows. The thought wasn't pretty.