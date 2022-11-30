At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
I vividly remember being at a waterpark when I was 11, refusing to take off my iconic Piping Hot board shorts that I proudly wore over my bikini bottoms before I went on all the waterslides. Not because I loved them, but because I had this relentless fear that, one day, I'd come off a ride swimsuit-less and have to wade bare bottom out of the shallows. The thought wasn't pretty.
When I turned 18, the g-string — or as every swimwear brand calls it "cheeky" — bikini bottom trend finally got ahold of me and I spent the last three summers going from wearing literal shorts, to nothing but a light string of material standing between my coochie and the world.
To bridge the gap between these two extremities, TJ Swim has finally released a swim booty short that gives you the coverage of my board shorts circa 2011, without the old-school design and insufferable chafe.
Promptly adopted by influencers Sophia Begg and Sammy Robinson on both TikTok and Instagram, this shorts and bikini combo has been making the rounds online as a versatile swim staple.
TikTokker @sarahbada_ also makes the case for swim shorts in one of her recent videos, and is it just me, or could that be the sound of a more full-coverage era? Only time will tell.
One thing I do know: it'll be a major relief for me and my razor because, best believe, my pubes aren't getting touched if they're going to be tucked inside my shorties.
While it doesn't seem within reach right now, when those warm days finally roll back around again, these shorties also mean you don't even need to change for the event either.
Featured in four colours — sage, blanc, steel and desert — these shorts come with two different styles of matching bikini tops. Major bonus points for being completely biodegradable and crafted with eco-friendly fabric, too.