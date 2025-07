The presence of these glitzy baubles can be traced back to the runways of Tory Burch and Khaite, when the two designers introduced metallic embellishments into their respective collections — Khaite, via its studded Benny Belt and Elena Bag , and Burch through the viral Pierced Mules . Individually, each of these styles inspired countless duplications and new iterations. Together, their widespread popularity influenced brands across the board, eventually culminating in the oceanic shoe trend we’re seeing today.