Metal-Embellished Sandals Are The Shoe Trend Of Summer
All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
This summer, Cancerians (including me) have been thriving. The universe has aligned to centre the qualities that define the water sign: beach days are abundant, Love Island USA continues to generate heat post-finale, and the current trend cycle is all about aquatic motifs.
If you were to combine this season’s buzziest fashion trends, the resulting ensemble would resemble the world’s chicest aquarium. Sardine motifs are everywhere, clam diggers are trending, and virtually every sandal on the market has been topped with bubble-like metallic orbs.
The presence of these glitzy baubles can be traced back to the runways of Tory Burch and Khaite, when the two designers introduced metallic embellishments into their respective collections — Khaite, via its studded Benny Belt and Elena Bag, and Burch through the viral Pierced Mules. Individually, each of these styles inspired countless duplications and new iterations. Together, their widespread popularity influenced brands across the board, eventually culminating in the oceanic shoe trend we’re seeing today.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Today’s adornments boast a three-dimensional, spherical shape, giving shoes an overall air of ethereal effervescence. The look is bubbling up in every corner of the footwear space — from Paris Couture Week runways to your local shopping mall — and is shoppable at every possible price point. Here are the most stylish styles.
Sandals With Organic Metal Embellishments
While some baubles currently trending are perfectly symmetrical, certain shoemakers have chosen to embrace embellishments with more natural-looking, organic shapes. Options may resemble a sea-smoothed pebble or a hammered-textured button. The subtle detail furthers this trend’s earthy undercurrents, giving wearers that Chloé-chic, boho look that’s likewise trending.
Sandals With Orb Toe Toppers
It’s a toe-forward summer in more ways than one, and this look plays directly into those themes. One of the season’s most prevalent sandal styles features reflective marble-like spheres affixed to a lone strap, giving the illusion of an oversized toe ring. Though they all have this element in common, silhouettes run the gauntlet — from delicate and strappy to chunky slides and beyond.
Sandals With Spherical Heels
Though these orb-like additions are typically used as the proverbial cherry on top, some sandals utilise the detail in more minimalistic ways. If you’re shopping for an understated interpretation (say, for work), consider shoes with spherical heels. Styles still retain that distinct, fresh-from-the-sea feel, but in a much more inconspicuous way.
Strappy Sandals With Metal Detailing
A good pair of strappy sandals can get you through every wedding, grad party, and backyard barbecue of the summer. These metallic-detailed styles provide the same versatility as their more minimalist counterparts, but with a posh, metallic component. It’s a small detail that makes a considerable impact.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT