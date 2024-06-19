ADVERTISEMENT
Story from Fashion
Bring The Ocean Wherever You Are With Trending Pearl & Shell Jewellery

Victoria Montalti
Last Updated 19 June 2024, 6:00
Photo Courtesy of J.Crew.
New jewellery is one of the easiest ways to freshen up your summer outfits, celebrate a new season, and try out bold trends. The spring/summer 2024 runways from designers like Schiaparelli and Collina Strada showed off ocean-inspired jewellery, and it has since become a popular look with brands like Jenny Bird, Jennifer Behr, and Kendra Scott who are all offering statement sea creature, pearl, and shell jewellery this season. 

From classic freshwater pearl earrings to kitschy coral wrap bracelets, you can take on the oceanic jewellery trend as subtly or boldly as you’d like. We’ve rounded up the best sea creature and nautical jewellery across necklaces, earrings, bracelets, rings, and anklets to slip on this summer, and to bring the deep blue seas and sandy beaches wherever you are. Scroll on to shop whimsical ocean-inspired jewellery to elevate your everyday outfits, punctate your special occasion looks, and add to your holiday packing list. 
Oceanic Necklaces

Shop This
Jennifer Behr x Julia Berolzheimer
Catalina Necklace
£385.00
Jennifer Behr
If you’re looking for a jewellery piece to complement your summer dresses, plunging-neck blouses, and collarless blazers, consider a statement necklace. Make waves with a chunky shell collar or go more subtle with a gold lobster pendant. And to embody nostalgic memories of collecting seashells and sea glass on the beach, you can find playful DIY-inspired necklaces with these natural elements, but with a grown-up, modern feel.
Kate Spade
Pearl Play Necklace
£109.00£160.00
Kate Spade
YSSO
Pisces Pendant
£210.00
YSSO
J. Crew
Turbo Shell Necklace
£89.00
J. Crew
Oceanic Earrings

Shop This
& Other Stories
Seashell Hoop Earrings
£23.00
& Other Stories
From classic studs and gold hoops to dramatic ear climbers and drop earrings, there’s an overwhelming amount of ocean-inspired styles to choose from right now. Genuine seashell earrings and gold shell-shaped earrings seem to be popping up everywhere we look. But don’t neglect mismatched pearl styles or rhinestone-encrusted statement starfish earrings. And beyond traditional jewellery brands, don’t forget to check out reader-favourite retailers like Anthropologie and & Other Stories.
Anthropologie
Crystal Shell Huggie Hoop Earrings
£42.00
Anthropologie
Soru Jewellery
Capri Earrings
£145.00
Soru Jewellery
De Chloe Jewels
Milos Starfish Earrings
£76.00
Wolf & Badger
Oceanic Bracelets

Shop This
Zara
Coral-effect Bracelet
£22.99
Zara
As the summer sun gets brighter and the weather gets warmer, your arms are begging you to free them of long-sleeve tops and instead dress them up with a statement cuff… or an entire bracelet stack. The season brings us charm bracelets and jangling bangles, and the oceanic jewellery trend particularly calls for colourful fish, shell, and pearl charms. Embrace colour, and wear these bracelets from day to night.
Kendra Scott
Brynne Gold Shell Charm Bracelet
£160.00
Kendra Scott
Missoma
Mixed Pearl Statement Beaded Bracelet
£145.00
Missoma
Casablanca
Gold & Multicolour Shell & Pearl Bracelet
£150.00£250.00
SSENSE
Oceanic Rings

Shop This
Pura Vida
Zuma Ring Pack
£8.79£17.57
Pura Vida
Who doesn’t love a cocktail ring or costume jewellery ring? They’re accessible (especially in price point) but manage to add a bold punch to your outfit. We’ve been seeing wrap-around rings in the shapes of fish and shells that are perfect to take on the oceanic trend. You can also find dainty ring stacks with pops of aquamarine stones or resin bands that look like the ocean floor.
Daisy Jewellery
Shell Ring Stack
£79.20£88.00
Daisy Jewellery
Swarovski
Idyllia Open Ring
£119.00
Swarovski
VyTvir
Ocean Resin Ring
£34.07£45.43
Etsy
Oceanic Anklets

Shop This
Free People
Verona Anklet
$30.00
Free People
Summer is also the unofficial anklet season as we find ourselves wearing ankle-baring sandals, mesh ballet flats, and dainty kitten heels. Hook on an ankle bracelet with a treasure chest worth of gemstones, gold charms, and glass beads. You can also find several styles with sweet seahorses, turtles, and dolphins, which are especially perfect if you’re a sea creature lover.
DesignB London
Shell Charm Anklet
£10.00
ASOS
Accessorize
2-pack Shell Charm Anklets
£8.00
Accessorize
Sant' Angelo
Pronto Silver, Shell, Pearl And Jasper Anklet
£185.00
Net-A-Porter

