It’s Time We All Started Dressing Like We Did As Kids

Regardless of what our childhood experiences were actually like, thinking about the clothes we wore — which likely featured playful graphics, bright colours, and a general unseriousness — can more often than not bring up parts of our youth that we actually want to remember. My childhood was far from perfect, but the unbridled joy I feel while wearing a cardigan similar to the one I wore to my fifth birthday party reminds me that I can reclaim the special freedom that we all tend to lose somewhere along the way.