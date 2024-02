It’s Time We All Started Dressing Like We Did As Kids

This is nostalgia at its finest, but not the kind you’d get from TikTok’s archives of vintage-inspired trends . This was something I’d never experienced with a piece of clothing before. When I pulled on that replica of my childhood sweater, I was reunited with that little girl from all those years ago and saw clearly that she’s still very much alive today. For the first time in my life I allowed my clothes to tell me who I am, rather than the other way around.