ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

These Platform Shoes Give Major Y2K Main Character Energy

Victoria Montalti, Esther Newman
Photo courtesy of Charles & Keith
Platform shoes, and especially platform heels, came back into our fashion stratosphere a couple of years back, but it seems that the '90s and Y2K trend is here to stay for good. And if there's one thing we believe when it comes to platform shoes, it's that the chunkier and quirkier, the better, no matter the occasion. There is hardly a season or reason you can't don these height-boosting shoes. From platform trainers and Mary Janes to platform sandals and flip flops, there's an abundance of perfectly perched platform shoes to pick from across several styles, colours, and budgets.
Advertisement
ADVERTISEMENT
The best platform shoes are also a surefire outfit upgrade. They're mainstream enough that you won't get looked at twice for wearing them (if you don't like the attention, of course), yet niche enough that you're bound to feel bold in them and gain compliments from fellow nostalgia lovers. Whether you're looking to snatch up the best platform heels for your next wedding party, retro platform clogs that are actually comfortable to walk in, or platform thong flip flops to channel Lizzie McGuire — a la her iconic cartoon persona — there's plenty of options out there. So if you're looking for a playful shoe to test out for the spring and summer, consider stepping into a pair of Spice Girl-approved stompers.
DashDividers_1_500x100_3

Best platform heels

You can choose whether you want to go tame with a pair of low, strappy platform heels or full-on disco fever with a pair of sky-high, chunky platform heels. And let me tell you, there's no wrong way to go.
Russell & Bromley
Groovy Baby Platform Sandal
£95.00£275.00
Russell & Bromley
Loeffler Randall
Natalia Bow-embellished Plissé-lamé Platfo...
£280.00£400.00
Net-A-Porter
River Island
Gold Metallic Platform Heeled Sandals
£35.00
River Island
DashDividers_1_500x100_3

Best platform trainers

Like I said, if you want to feel like Scary Spice on a regular basis, then a pair of platform trainers will serve you well. From ultra-high styles like the Fila Disruptor to more subtle classic styles from Converse, the stacked shoes are not your typical kicks. However, they are wearable (people wear these, I swear!), comfortable, and supportive.
Fila
Disruptor Ii Women's
£35.00£50.00
JD Sports
Converse
All Star Lift High Platform Women's
£80.00
JD Sports
Ugg
Marin Mega Trainer
£69.99£100.00
Ugg
DashDividers_1_500x100_3

Best platform sandals

I don't know what it is about platform sandals, but I have a soft spot for them. They are just so whimsical and plush, and now that I think about it, remind me of Polly Pocket and Barbie shoes. Cushioned, chunky sandals are perfect for testing the waters if you're just starting your platform shoe journey. Choose from thick bands or straps and start strutting.
Advertisement
ADVERTISEMENT
Melissa
Jelly Sandals
£98.00
Free People
Daisy Street
Chunky Sole Strappy Sandals In Orange
£17.50£35.00
ASOS
Steve Madden
Wedge Sandals In Lime
£37.00£70.00
ASOS
DashDividers_1_500x100_3

Best platform Mary Janes & close-toed shoes

In our humble opinion, Mary Janes are thee shoe of 2023. They're so versatile that you could wear them from the office to a dinner date without feeling out of place. Mary Janes are also trending for their platform variations. But if this style isn't for you, I've compiled other closed-toe platform shoes too (think: loafers, espadrilles, mules, and clogs).
Dr Martens
Bethan Quad Mary Jane Shoes In Black
£79.50£159.00
ASOS
Melissa
Farah Platforms
£98.00
Free People
Charles & Keith
Rubina Slingback Mary Jane Pumps - Light Pink
£85.00
Charles & Keith
DashDividers_1_500x100_3

Best platform flip flops

Alright, iconic Disney character Lizzie McGuire was a fashion inspiration to many of us, and her cartoon alter-ego was no different in her bright orange platform flip flops. And you guessed it, platform flip-flops are also back. Now you can find super playful, casual options as well as more elevated, evening-acceptable styles.
Russell & Bromley
Hoxton Toe Post Flatform Sandal
£95.00£195.00
Russell & Bromley
Axel Arigato
Delta Sandal
£50.00£120.00
Axel Arigato
Jones Bootmaker
Platform Toe Post Sandals
£45.00£69.00
Jones Bootmaker
DashDividers_1_500x100_3
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by us. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy or click on something we link to on our site, we may earn a commission.

More from Shopping

R29 Original Series

Advertisement
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT