These Platform Shoes Give Major Y2K Main Character Energy

Platform shoes, and especially platform heels, came back into our fashion stratosphere a couple of years back, but it seems that the '90s and Y2K trend is here to stay for good. And if there's one thing we believe when it comes to platform shoes, it's that the chunkier and quirkier, the better, no matter the occasion. There is hardly a season or reason you can't don these height-boosting shoes. From platform trainers and Mary Janes to platform sandals and flip flops, there's an abundance of perfectly perched platform shoes to pick from across several styles, colours, and budgets.
Advertisement
ADVERTISEMENT
The best platform shoes are also a surefire outfit upgrade. They're mainstream enough that you won't get looked at twice for wearing them (if you don't like the attention, of course), yet niche enough that you're bound to feel bold in them and gain compliments from fellow nostalgia lovers. Whether you're looking to snatch up the best platform heels for your next wedding party, retro platform clogs that are actually comfortable to walk in, or platform thong flip flops to channel Lizzie McGuire — a la her iconic cartoon persona — there's plenty of options out there. So if you're looking for a playful shoe to test out for the spring and summer, consider stepping into a pair of Spice Girl-approved stompers.
Best platform heels
You can choose whether you want to go tame with a pair of low, strappy platform heels or full-on disco fever with a pair of sky-high, chunky platform heels. And let me tell you, there's no wrong way to go.
Best platform trainers
Like I said, if you want to feel like Scary Spice on a regular basis, then a pair of platform trainers will serve you well. From ultra-high styles like the Fila Disruptor to more subtle classic styles from Converse, the stacked shoes are not your typical kicks. However, they are wearable (people wear these, I swear!), comfortable, and supportive.
Best platform sandals
I don't know what it is about platform sandals, but I have a soft spot for them. They are just so whimsical and plush, and now that I think about it, remind me of Polly Pocket and Barbie shoes. Cushioned, chunky sandals are perfect for testing the waters if you're just starting your platform shoe journey. Choose from thick bands or straps and start strutting.
Advertisement
ADVERTISEMENT
Best platform Mary Janes & close-toed shoes
In our humble opinion, Mary Janes are thee shoe of 2023. They're so versatile that you could wear them from the office to a dinner date without feeling out of place. Mary Janes are also trending for their platform variations. But if this style isn't for you, I've compiled other closed-toe platform shoes too (think: loafers, espadrilles, mules, and clogs).
Best platform flip flops
Alright, iconic Disney character Lizzie McGuire was a fashion inspiration to many of us, and her cartoon alter-ego was no different in her bright orange platform flip flops. And you guessed it, platform flip-flops are also back. Now you can find super playful, casual options as well as more elevated, evening-acceptable styles.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by us. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy or click on something we link to on our site, we may earn a commission.