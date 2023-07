These Platform Shoes Give Major Y2K Main Character Energy

The best platform shoes are also a surefire outfit upgrade. They're mainstream enough that you won't get looked at twice for wearing them (if you don't like the attention, of course), yet niche enough that you're bound to feel bold in them and gain compliments from fellow nostalgia lovers . Whether you're looking to snatch up the best platform heels for your next wedding party , retro platform clogs that are actually comfortable to walk in, or platform thong flip flops to channel Lizzie McGuire — a la her iconic cartoon persona — there's plenty of options out there. So if you're looking for a playful shoe to test out for the spring and summer, consider stepping into a pair of Spice Girl-approved stompers.