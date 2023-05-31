This Is Your One-Stop Shop For All The Biggest Y2K Trends

ADVERTISEMENT
Are you all about grunge fairycore or '90s whimsigoth? A wannabe 20-year-old Angelina Jolie in cult cyber classic Hackers or Avril Lavigne in her skater girl days? Whatever your '90s and Y2K poison, Minga London is serving it up hot. The British brand's offering ticks all the right nostalgic boxes, from extra-wide jeans to cargo miniskirts, bedazzled baby tees and mesh slip dresses.
Founded in 2014, Minga is an internet brand through and through, selling first via Etsy and eBay before its viral-hit rainbow unitards took off. Now, you’re guaranteed to spot its wares on your TikTok feed, pinned to the Pinterest board of the coolest girl you know or worn by your fave celeb (Doja Cat and Demi Lovato are fans). It’s why we’ve deemed Minga one of the best viral fashion brands on TikTok right now.
Not one to gatekeep our new discoveries, we’ve pulled together the ultimate shopping guide for Minga London. These are the pieces we’re currently lusting over, guaranteed to give your wardrobe an extra edge — just in time for festival season.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by us. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy or click on something we link to on our site, we may earn a commission.