Damson Madder Just Dropped Its Best Collection Yet — Here Are Our Fave Pieces For Spring

Can you believe it’s only been five years since Damson Madder burst onto the fashion scene? Today, you go to any buzzing brunch spot, weekend market or beer garden, and you can’t escape the brand’s viral leopard-print cargo jeans, exaggerated collar blouses, quilted vests in funky prints or flattering milkmaid dresses. We’re longtime fans here at Refinery29 HQ — in fact, so many of us own the bow-adorned Penelope Apron Dress that, when on a work trip to our New York HQ last year, we had to play rock, paper, scissors to work out who got to wear it first.
The Damson Madder hype is sure to only get bigger thanks to its latest collection. All of the beloved Damson trademarks are here — the bow closures, big collars, flattering shirred details, ruffles, matching co-ord sets and exaggerated scrunchies — just refreshed for the season with whimsical cherry and strawberry motifs, delicate red embroidery, gingham, stripes, eyelet lace details and a soft colour palette of ice cream shades (butter yellow, icy blue and pale pink). They’ve basically bottled the feeling of spring with an assortment that calls for park picnics and al fresco glasses of chilled rosé wine whilst listening to the new Haim single on repeat.
The collection follows Damson’s usual pricing, with items available between £12 and £160, and size range (sizes 6 to 20). It also adheres to the brand’s slow fashion approach, made with organic cotton and recycled materials (100% recycled polyester and LENZING ECOVERO viscose, fibres crafted from sustainably sourced wood pulp) with a limited production run (only 100 to 350 per item available to minimise waste).
To celebrate its birthday and the new collection, Damson Madder announced a London pop-up. Running from the 13th to the 16th of March in Covent Garden (full details and address here), you can try on and shop the new drop plus limited-edition anniversary pieces whilst enjoying coffee and sweet treats, previewing exclusive designs and scoring 10% off your purchase. (When you're at the counter, just tell the salesperson "FIFTH BIRTHDAY," and you'll get the discount.)
But first, we’ve rounded up our favourites from Damson Madder's latest to inspire your haul.
Damson Madder New Arrivals: Jackets, Vests & Coats
It may be spring, but, thanks to the great British weather, it’s likely we’ll be living in our coats and jackets a while longer — so, why not upgrade your outerwear game? From quilted vests that are easy to layer to reimagined classics like denim shackets, Damson Madder makes it so easy.
Damson Madder New Arrivals: Dresses
Damson Madder knows how to make a standout dress. With its multi-way designs and sweet details like bows, ruching and statement collars, these are the kinds of pieces that do all the work for you — simply style up with heels and statement accessories for a wedding or party, or down with ballet flats or trainers for a casual brunch.
Damson Madder New Arrivals: Skirts & Shorts
Trendy drop-waist skirts, tie-up kilts and ruffled bloomer-style shorts — Damson Madder’s new collection has it all to get you dreaming of warm weather and going tights-free this spring.
Damson Madder New Arrivals: Denim
Delicate broderie lace and embroidered details, cool cargo-inspired fits and funky patterns like gingham and leopard print… You wouldn’t guess we’re talking about denim, but Damson Madder is about to make your go-to jeans-and-a-T-shirt feel way more exciting.
Damson Madder New Arrivals: Tops & Blouses
Collars? Massive. Prints? Whimsical. The fit? Ruched and curve-hugging. Bow adornments? Why, yes — give us more! Whether you pair your Damson Madder top with a simple pair of tailored trousers for work or a slinky midi skirt for date night, they’ll strike the perfect balance between fun and fashion.
Damson Madder New Arrivals: Hair Accessories, Hats & Bags
From ruffled bags and oversized scrunchies to embroidered sun hats and sweet hair bows, Damson Madder’s accessories aren’t just the cherry on top of the cake — they make the outfit, taking you to a standout 10-out-of-10 every time.
