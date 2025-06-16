Inside Our Summer Carts: 17 Editor Fashion Must-Haves
As pop hits blast in our headphones, hot dogs sizzle on the BBQ and sand seeps into every corner of our beach bags, we’re officially in summer mode. And at Refinery29, that means embracing all the good vibes through our fashion choices.
We’re particularly eager to share our go-to festival 'fits and summer dresses, along with heat-wave-ready accessories like strappy sandals, woven bags and charm necklaces — everything that instantly pulls a look together. We’ve also included what’s making it into our packed bags to build the best holiday outfits. Think: Foldable ballet flats, water-resistant anklets and blister-fighting socks.
Ahead, find 14 editor-approved items we’ll be wearing on repeat — from reader-favourite brands like & Other Stories and Jenny Bird to new discoveries like Sach Atelier and Shezza.
