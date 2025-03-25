These Are The Packing Must-Haves, According To A Fashion Editor

All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
Refinery 29’s Global Fashion Director Irina Grechko knows a thing or two (or twenty-two!) about what makes a good fashion investment. Watch this space monthly to get answers to all your shopping questions, and insights on the season’s top trends and covetable styles, as Irina shares her shopping picks as if it’s her job… because it is.
After years of working in fashion and traveling everywhere from Japan to London and Iceland for work, I’ve got my packing down to an art — I rarely bring more than I need (if only so I have room in my suitcase for all the destination shopping). I have my favorite luggage brands (Rimowa and Away), my must-have travel jewelry and cosmetics cases (Tumi), and, most importantly, my go-to outfit formulas.
In terms of the latter, what has helped me streamline my packing is to identify the “theme” of the trip. If I am traveling for Fashion Week, I start planning outfits with shoes, which need to be comfortable — as I am constantly on the move and need to be able to jump on a subway or walk briskly when running late — but presentable. If I am going on a more leisurely trip, I will pick a few colors and plan looks around them for maximum outfit combos. Regardless of where I go, every piece of clothing needs to work with at least two other pieces in my suitcase.
Most recently, this technique has served me when I was away for 10 days in Paris during Fashion Week. Ahead, my go-to packing list.
Packing List: Shoes
As with every work trip, I started packing for Paris by deciding on the three pairs of shoes I would bring. All had to pass the on-the-go test, ranging from shoes comfortable enough to sleep in (not really but you get the picture) to evening shoes that I can walk and stand in for at least four hours. I settled on ultra-comfortable sneakers from a past Adidas x Bad Bunny collaboration for the busiest days (my second favorite “fashion sneakers” are from the Adidas x Wales Bonner partnership), heeled loafers from French brand Nomasei for the slightly less busy days, and my forever favorite knee-high stilettos from Larroudé for evenings.
Packing List: Pants
Next step is looking at the bottoms that will work with my shoes. When settling on a color palette for a work trip, I tend to stick to neutrals for maximum versatility and outfit options. For me, this tends to mean dark-wash, tailored jeans; a go-with-everything white denim midi skirt; and a pair of classic navy, black, or olive trousers (I went with navy this season).
Packing List: Tops
I don’t overthink tops when traveling, packing my favorite tried-and-true (if boring) tees, button-downs, and sweaters. In addition to the staples, I bring blazers that can also double as tops (see photo above), as well as turtlenecks for extra texture or a pop of color (Pleats Please Issey Miyake styles work great for this).
In the last two months, no top has gotten more traction in my closet than this Mango blouse. I throw it underneath suits (see photo below), leather jackets, and sweaters for an instant element of drama that elevates what could otherwise be perceived as a basic look.
Packing List: Suit
Speaking of suits, after years of bringing dresses that I would wear only once on trips, I began to pack skirt and pant suits instead. These are so versatile — not only can you wear a matching set together for a look that doesn't take more than a few minutes to put together (great for mornings when you're running late), but you can also sport them separately with other items in the suitcase. I love the look of a wool pant tucked into a high-knee boot, or a striped blazer over a more casual mariniere tee or an athletic polo shirt.
Packing List: Outerwear
Some fashion editors consider coats the most important part of the outfit during the cold-weather season. And while that’s true — when editors run from show to show in February, their outerwear is the only thing you see — if I were to bring a coat for every day of PFW, I would have to lug two suitcases and still not have room for anything else.
Instead, for versatility, I tend to stick to a few oversized outerwear silhouettes. That way, I can create layered looks underneath and cheat the image of more looks than I actually have in my suitcase by wearing the jackets open and closed. This waxed Barbour jacket (a signature of the brand for a very good reason) looks equally good with a sweater underneath as over it. Meanwhile, the Mango leather jacket with adjustable zippers that move both ways (photo below) can be worn to highlight the top or the bottom part of the outfit.
Packing List: Accessories
Shoes aside, my accessories are limited to three handbags — two medium-sized crossbodies and an evening-appropriate (and flat) bag that could range from an oversized clutch (see suit photo) to a small shoulder style (photo above) — in solid colors that go with every possible look, as well as a mix of chunky gold and silver earrings that can dress up a simple outfit.
After years of receiving scarves as gifts, and thanks to my Instagram algorithm that’s now filled with styling hacks, I’ve begun to take advantage of my collection and adding them to my must-pack list, not only wearing them around my neck but as ties, belts, headbands, and bag accessories.
