Away’s popular fleet of polycarbonate suitcases will be the star of this collab, available in five sizes, with prices starting at $325 for the Carry-On and going up all the way to $485 for the Trunk. The luxe beige colorway with raffia-inspired texture is just part of the appeal: The handles are wrapped in saffiano leather, while the internal compartments feature a Thailand-inspired lotus motif. There will also be a leather luggage tag with The White Lotus x Away branding, which you can customize with your initials.