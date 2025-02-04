All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
With the latest instalment of The White Lotus set to hit our screens on February 16, we’re bracing ourselves for the inevitable urge we’ll get to hop on the next flight to Thailand, the stunning backdrop for the HBO hit’s third season. Brands are thinking ahead, releasing collaborations that only help fuel the wanderlust.
Away joins Abercrombie & Fitch and Bloomingdales in releasing The White Lotus-themed product timed to the new episodes. A brand practically synonymous with sleek, Instagrammable travel bags, it has created a luggage collection that channels the style of the fictional luxury resort (minus the murder mystery, thankfully). With prices ranging from $55 to $485, each piece maintains Away's commitment to functional design — including butter-smooth spinner wheels and an impressive internal compression system — while incorporating elements inspired by the new tropical setting. (Think lotus-flower motifs, leather-wrapped handles, and raffia textures on the hardside suitcases.) The brand is also introducing two brand-new styles as part of this drop: The Poolside Tote and The Resort Weekender.
Read ahead for a sneak peek of The White Lotus x Away Luxury Travel Collection, on sale on February 11. (You can use this link to sign up for early access). We’ll update this story as more information and links become available. If you’ve been waiting for a sign to finally book that vacay, this gorgeous lineup is most definitely it.
The White Lotus x Away Suitcases
Away’s popular fleet of polycarbonate suitcases will be the star of this collab, available in five sizes, with prices starting at $325 for the Carry-On and going up all the way to $485 for the Trunk. The luxe beige colorway with raffia-inspired texture is just part of the appeal: The handles are wrapped in saffiano leather, while the internal compartments feature a Thailand-inspired lotus motif. There will also be a leather luggage tag with The White Lotus x Away branding, which you can customize with your initials.
The White Lotus x Away Weekenders & Tote Bags
Another highlight: The Resort Weekender ($168), rendered in a curved shape that reminds us of a vintage travel satchel. We love the raffia-like texture and the fact that it comes with a laptop sleeve and two shoe compartments. Also catching our attention is The Poolside Tote ($295), which comes with internal storage and looks positively beach-ready.
The White Lotus x Away Travel Accessories
The collection will also include a few travel accessories perfect for gifting, such as The Insider Packing Cubes ($55) in a camel colorway and The Mini Everywhere Bag ($175), which we can already see elevating vacation outfits everywhere this summer.
