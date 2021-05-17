Pre-pandemic, we spent the majority of our lives in transit (daily commutes, weekend trips, full-on international stays, what have you). No matter the length of our journeys, there was one item we relied on to help get from Point A to Point B and maybe even to Point Z: a handy-dandy carryall, tote, or suitcase designed specifically for travel. And with far-flung destinations becoming safer and more accessible, it’s totally acceptable to celebrate with a new and improved handbag companion. We’re feeling the wanderlust ourselves — so we couldn’t resist the urge to round up the best travel bags on the market.
We’re scoped out only the top-rated workhorse totes, roomy weekenders, hard-case carry-ons, and utility duffels that are tried, tested, and customer-approved to withstand the wear and tear of hoofing it around town (or, in some cases, the globe). Scroll on to shop the best, highest-reviewed travel bags from every category — starting small at highly-coveted cosmetics bags and going big with extra-large hard-side rollers.
Welcome to Hype Machine, our hit-list of the top reviewed products across the web — according to a crowd of die-hard shoppers. Call this your 4-star & up only club, with entry granted by our devoted-to-the-goods shop editors.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.