The Best Luggage Brands Worth Your $$$ — According To Us

While hardside luggage gets plenty of marketing buzz, softside suitcases are very much the unsung heroes of travel. I often say that I would only trust a softside suitcase to transport my life's belongings, if I ever find myself moving to another country. Travelpro makes some of the sturdiest and roomiest soft cases on the market; its padded handles and top-quality wheels make it an absolute dream to wheel around. You will likely get a knowing look of approval the next time you roll one of these babies into the airport: Travelpro is the preferred luggage brand for many pilots and cabin crew.