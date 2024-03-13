The Best Luggage Brands Worth Your $$$ — According To Us

All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
Your luggage is more than just a container for your stuff — it's a long-term investment. A good piece of rolling luggage will do far more than help you survive a journey from start to finish; it's a trusty companion that can help you stay prepared for whatever life throws at your feet, whether it be a turbulent flight or a stumble down cobblestoned streets. Ideally, it should help you turn a few heads while on the road, too.
As Refinery29's resident shopping pros, our team has done a fair share of market research and luggage testing in our time. And, we've now applied our sharp insights to bring you this rundown of the best luggage brands in the market. Read ahead for our expert breakdown of the best names in travel that will provide you with the best bang for your buck.
Best Duffle Bag
ICYMI: Lululemon has entered the travel accessories game — and the lineup is every bit as functional, sleek, and stylish as its activewear bestsellers. One product that stands out to us is the 2-in-1 Travel Duffle Backpack, which manages to offer generous internal real estate yet remaining impressively lightweight at the same time. Senior Writer Karina Hoshikawa has taken it out for a whirl, calling the backpack-duffel a "game changer" for both weekend trips or as an extra bag for souvenirs on a longer trip. "It has all the core features you would want from a large bag — an open-top flap for easy access, chest straps for a comfortable carry, removable long straps," she writes in her review of Lululemon's travel products.
Best Carry-On Luggage
Solgaard's carry-on suitcase, featuring a nifty collapsible shelving unit, has been an all-around hit with our readers and over on TikTok. Speaking as a chronic overpacker, I was beyond impressed by how much the bag has helped me streamline the packing process. As I've outlined in my Solgaard carry-on review, this special organizer puts a limit to how much you can cram into each shelf, and effectively takes unpacking out of the equation — since you can simply unfurl the whole thing and hang it up in the closet. No wonder it has nabbed a coveted travel prize in our annual MVP Awards.
Best Check-In Luggage
When it comes to eye candy luggage that will go the distance, in Shay Mitchell we trust — and judging by utter fervor caused by the Béis x Barbie collaboration, lots of people agree. But there is plenty more to love about Béis' large check-in roller than the colorful appearance: the buttery-smooth wheels, expandable zippers, and well-designed internal compartments are just a few that comes to mind. The inner compression divider is totally removable, and you get two free internal pouches inside (for fresh clothes and dirty laundry).
Best Packing Cubes
Any seasoned traveler will understand the importance of packing cubes, but not all of them are created equal. After spending months and months researching the best sets on the market, I can confidently say that the quality and compression powers of Bagsmart's designs are unmatched. This five-piece compression packing cubes set is an Amazon travel bestseller, but we have worked with the brand to get R29 readers a special discount. From now till May 31, you can receive 15% using the code BSxRefinery29 on Bagsmart.com.
Best Amazon Luggage
Let's face it: the Amazon luggage section can be a bottomless pit to navigate. If you've been looking for a durable suitcase that won't break the bank, SwissGear is the brand to bookmark. Its Sion expandable carry-on is consistently one of the top-selling travel products on Amazon, and reviewers love the ergonomic padded handles and mega-sturdy fabric.
Best Softside Luggage
While hardside luggage gets plenty of marketing buzz, softside suitcases are very much the unsung heroes of travel. I often say that I would only trust a softside suitcase to transport my life's belongings, if I ever find myself moving to another country. Travelpro makes some of the sturdiest and roomiest soft cases on the market; its padded handles and top-quality wheels make it an absolute dream to wheel around. You will likely get a knowing look of approval the next time you roll one of these babies into the airport: Travelpro is the preferred luggage brand for many pilots and cabin crew.
Best Travel Tote
For a tote bag that can transport all your essentials — and looks good while doing it — the Catalina Deluxe Tote from Lo & Sons is consistently an editor favorite. The secret sauce is in the separate shoe compartment. "I’m super duper appreciative of the bottom pocket to separate my belongings," writes our very own Victoria Montalti in her Lo & Sons review. "It perfectly holds smaller pairs of shoes and slippers, and at the end of my trips, I stuff some of my dirty laundry in there so it doesn’t mix and mingle with my clean clothes."
Best Luggage Set
Getting a three-piece luggage set for less than $180 almost sounds too good to be true, but leave it to Amazon hit brand Coolife to make it happen. The materials are remarkably sturdy for the price tag, and reviewers have often remarked on how generous the interiors feel, calling them "cave-like". They come in a wide range of easily identifiable colorways, too.