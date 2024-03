The Best Luggage Brands Worth Your $$$ — According To Us

ICYMI: Lululemon has entered the travel accessories game — and the lineup is every bit as functional, sleek, and stylish as its activewear bestsellers. One product that stands out to us is the 2-in-1 Travel Duffle Backpack , which manages to offer generous internal real estate yet remaining impressively lightweight at the same time. Senior Writer Karina Hoshikawa has taken it out for a whirl, calling the backpack-duffel a "game changer" for both weekend trips or as an extra bag for souvenirs on a longer trip. "It has all the core features you would want from a large bag — an open-top flap for easy access, chest straps for a comfortable carry, removable long straps," she writes in her review of Lululemon's travel products