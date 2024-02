Lululemon’s Best New Travel Accessories — According To A Frequent Flier

I could see this working great for a weekend trip or as an extra bag for souvenirs on a long trip since it folds nearly flat when empty. Best of all, it is functional without having too many unnecessary features; as anyone who travels often can attest, there's a fine line between useful and overwhelming. Some travel packs have so many pockets and straps, that I often lose items that should be easy to access. Not this one. It has all the core features you would want from a large bag — an open-top flap for easy access, chest straps for a comfortable carry, removable long straps — with nothing you don't. (Especially when you invest in things like packing cubes that make organizing a cinch.) At $198, she is pricey, but I can already tell she is built to last. I cannot wait for the adventures to come.